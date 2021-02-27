College Station boys track team places fifth at Ram Tough Relays

HOUSTON — The College Station boys track and field team finished fifth at the Claudio Garcia Ram Tough Relays at Cypress Ridge.
College Station’s Munzir Sharif won the boys triple jump, while Bobby Drake, Chase Birch, Cameron Johnson and Caden Brown took second in the 4x400-meter relay. Drake also took third in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Zeke Bryan placed fourth in the high jump and long jump. Birch finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110 hurdles.
Also for the Cougars, Chance Miller (fourth, 3,200), Parker Corley (fifth, 3,200), Johnson (fifth, 400), Brown (sixth, 400), Alex Cox (sixth, 3,200) and Caleb Skow (sixth, shot put) scored points.
The Cougars will hold the College Station Relays next Saturday.