College Station boys track and field team wins Dog Pound Invitational

MAGNOLIA — College Station’s Chase Birch swept the hurdles, and the Cougar boys track and field team won seven events overall to claim the team title at the Dog Pound Invitational on Thursday.

Birch won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, while teammate Zeke Bryan (triple jump), Caleb Skow (shot put), Bobby Drake (100) and Terry Green (200) also won individual events. Kash Richter, Green, Lucas Sampson and Drake also teamed up to win the 4x100 relay.

College Station’s other point scorers included: Beau Kortan (300 hurdles, second; 110 hurdles, third), Munzir Sharif (triple jump, second), Green (100, second), Cameron Johnson (400, second), Caden Brown (400, third), Chance Miller (3,200, third), Bryan (high jump, third), Drake (400, fourth), Nathan Nehring (high jump, fourth), Ryan Stanford (110 hurdles, fifth), A.J. Tisdell (long jump, sixth; 200, sixth), Noah Benn (3,200, sixth), Ricardo Lopez (1,600, sixth) and Marquis Collins (100, sixth).

College Station’s distance medley relay team of Lopez, Mason Cashion, Sharif and Parker Corley also placed second, while the Cougars placed fourth in the 4x200 relay (Richter, Kyle Walsh, Cooper, Tisdell) and fifth in the 4x400 relay (Brown, Birch, Sampson, Johnson).

College Station’s JV boys team placed third. Bradley Jones, Zha’Mauyron Lofton, M.J. Hinson and Zach Proffitt placed second in the 4x100 relay to help lead the squad.