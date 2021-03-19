 Skip to main content
College Station boys track and field team takes sixth at Lufkin meet
LUFKIN — Cameron Johnson won the 400 meters to help the College Station boys track and field team place sixth at the Willie Ross Relays on Thursday.

College Station’s Ryan Stanford took third in the 110 hurdles, while Zeke Bryan placed third in the high jump, and Chance Miller placed third in the 3,200. Noah Benn (fourth 3,200), Munzir Sharif (fourth 800), Chase Birch (fourth 300 hurdles) and Bobby Drake (fifth 200) also scored points for the Cougars.

College Station will compete in the Home of Champions Invitational next Friday at Katy.

