College Station boys track and field team places third at Katy meet

KATY — Zeke Bryan won the long jump and Bobby Drake won the 100 meters to help the College Station boys track and field team place third at the Home of Champions Invitational at Katy on Friday.

Drake also teamed up with Terry Green, Denim Day and Lucas Sampson to win the 4x100 relay.

College Station’s Chase Birch placed second in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110 hurdles. Ricardo Lopez placed second in the 1,600, while Chance Miller placed fifth in it and the 3,200. Cameron Johnson finished third with Caden Brown fourth in the 400. Bryan took fifth and Munzir Sharif sixth in the triple jump, and Adam Welguisz placed sixth in the pole vault.

Kash Richter, Kyle Walsh, A.J. Tisdell and Sampson also placed fourth in the 4x200 relay.

College Station, A&M Consolidated and Rudder will compete in the District 19-5A meet at Brenham on Wednesday and Thursday.