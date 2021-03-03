 Skip to main content
College Station boys soccer team shuts out A&M Consolidated
20210303 CS V CONSOL MM 01

A&M Consolidated’s Alex Macias, right, makes a sliding tackle of College Station’s Daniel Massa, center, as Consol’s Conner Guerrieri (0) defends his goal Wednesday at Cougar Stadium. Macias broke up the Cougars’ attack on the play, but College Station won 2-0 with goals from Rafael Paiva and Andrew Riechman.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

College Station junior Rafael Paiva and junior Andrew Riechman each scored a goal off assists from senior Jesus Rodriguez, and the Cougar boys soccer team held on to shut out A&M Consolidated 2-0 on Wednesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Stadium.

College Station will play at Waller on Saturday.

