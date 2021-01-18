College Station boys place eighth, A&M Consolidated 12th in first round of Aggie Cup Invitational

The Austin Westlake boys golf team shot 297 at Traditions Club on Monday to take the lead in the 15th Annual Aggie Cup Invitational.

The two-time tourney champs have an 11-shot lead over Highland Park. Lake Travis and Georgetown are tied for third at 313. College Station shot 326 for eighth and A&M Consolidated shot 376 for 12th in the 13-team field.

Westlake, which won the 6A state title in 2019, beat Lake Travis a year ago in a scorecard playoff. Last year’s high school golf season ended early because of COVID-19.

Things were somewhat back to normal Monday with sunny weather and a talented field.

“With COVID and travel restrictions, it’s been hard to put a golf schedule together,” veteran Consol golf coach Justin McKown said.

Consol’s JV and varsity teams played just one tournament in the fall, so Monday’s round was a big day for everyone, McKown said.

“We’ve been practicing,” McKown said. “It’s just been hard to find tournaments we can actually drive to.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The young Tigers, who have only one senior, need the playing experience.