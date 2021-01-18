College Station boys place eighth, A&M Consolidated 12th in first round of Aggie Cup Invitational

The Austin Westlake boys golf team shot 297 at Traditions Club on Monday to take the lead in the 15th Annual Aggie Cup Invitational.
The two-time tourney champs have an 11-shot lead over Highland Park. Lake Travis and Georgetown are tied for third at 313. College Station shot 326 for eighth and A&M Consolidated shot 376 for 12th in the 13-team field.
Westlake, which won the 6A state title in 2019, beat Lake Travis a year ago in a scorecard playoff. Last year’s high school golf season ended early because of COVID-19.
Things were somewhat back to normal Monday with sunny weather and a talented field.
“With COVID and travel restrictions, it’s been hard to put a golf schedule together,” veteran Consol golf coach Justin McKown said.
Consol’s JV and varsity teams played just one tournament in the fall, so Monday’s round was a big day for everyone, McKown said.
“We’ve been practicing,” McKown said. “It’s just been hard to find tournaments we can actually drive to.”
The young Tigers, who have only one senior, need the playing experience.
The second and final round will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Miramont Country Club. McKown, the tournament host, will have to worry about a familiar problem for the final day of spring tournaments — possible rain.
•
Team standings: 1, Austin Westlake 297; 2, Highland Park 308; 3, (tie) Lake Travis and Georgetown 313; 5, Houston Memorial 316; 6, Vandegrift 318; 7, Trinity Christian 325; 8, College Station 326; 9, Stratford 341; 10, San Antonio Alamo Heights 343; 11, Cedar Ridge 372; 12, A&M Consolidated 376; 13, Cedar Park 392
Medalist leaders: 1, Jacob Sosa, Westlake 69; 2, (tie) Sean-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake and Prayaag Oruganti, Vandegrift 72; 4, (tie) Pierce Johnson, Highland Park; Key Coker, Highland Park 74; and Jeffrey Zatoski, Memorial 74; 7, (tie) Brian Comegys, Lake Travis and Gunner Clapper, Georgetown 75; 9, Ethan Dufresne, Lake Travis 76; 10, Tyler Gardner, Memorial 77.
College Station: Austin Hassell 82; McKane Kiser and Emmett Ely 83; Gabe Montelongo 84; Brown Bedard 93;
A&M Consolidated: Ian Clough 89; Matthew Almand 91; Jacob Patterson 93; Gage Watson 103; Kyle Schnabel and Sandro Iero 105;
Rudder: Jaxson Shaddox 95