College Station boys hold off Brenham for District 19-5A track and field title

College Station’s Zeke Bryan won the high jump and finished second in the long jump and triple jump. Andrew Riechman won the 800 meters. Bobby Drake placed second in the 100 and 200. Chase Birch finished second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Cameron Johnson finished second in the 400. The Cougars’ Terry Green, Denim Day, Lucas Sampson and Drake also placed second in the 4x100 relay, while Caden Brown, Sampson, Birch and Johnson finished second in the 4x400 relay.