College Station boys golf team wins District 19-5A tournament

The College Station boys golf team won the District 19-5A championship by 12 strokes over Magnolia West. The Cougars shot 636 in the two-day tournament at The Golf Club at Texas A&M that concluded Wednesday. A&M Consolidated was third at 658 and Brenham was fifth at 774 in the five-team event.
College Station was led by junior Austin Hassell who shot 152 to tie for second individually. Cougar senior Anthony Rubino shot 159 to tie for sixth and senior Emmett Ely shot 162 for ninth. Consol’s Ian Cough shot 156 for fourth.
The College Station girls golf team was the 19-5A runner-up to Magnolia, which shot 693. The Lady Cougars shot 757 and were led by senior Felisa Sajulga who was second medalist with a 152, also getting a hole-in-one. Sajulga, who has signed with Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, finished three strokes back of Magnolia’s Brandee Fleming who has pledged to Dallas Baptist. Consol’s Ashtyn Vollentine and Gabby Ramirez each shot 189 to tie for sixth medalist. College Station’s Caroline Lobb shot 194 for ninth medalist and fellow senior Abigail Dunker shot 198 for 10th medalist
Both College Station teams advance to the regional tournament April 21-22 back at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.
College Station’s Hassell earned first-team, all-district honors along with Consol’s Cough who shot 156 for fourth medalist. Rubino, Ely and College Station sophomore Gabe Montelongo and senior Brown Bedard earned second-team honors along with Brenham’s Tyler Dawson. Earning honorable mention were Consol’s Sandro Lero, College Station junior Nick Miller and Rudder’s Jaxson Shaddox.
Sajulga earned first-team, all-district honors. Earning second-team honors were College Station’s Lobb and Dunker along with Consol’s Vollentine and Ramirez. College Station junior Begona Barrenechea earned honorable mention along with Brenham’s Madison Rogers.
District 19-5A Golf
Tuesday-Wednesday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M
BOYS
Team: 1. College Station 314-322 – 636; 2. Magnolia West 322-326 – 648; 3. A&M Consolidated 329-329 – 658; 4. Magnolia 321-344 – 665; 5. Brenham 384-390 – 774; 6. Katy Paetow 411-396 – 807
Top 10 medalists: 1. Grant Greathouse. Magnolia 71-76 – 147; 2. (tie) Austin Hassell. College Station 72-80 – 152; Jacob Holloway. Magnolia West 73-79 – 152; 4. Ian Cough. Consol 78-78 – 156; 5. Lex Myers. Magnolia West 81-76 – 157; 6. (tie) Tyler Dawson. Brenham 80-79 – 159; Jacob Patterson. Consol 81-78 – 159; Anthony Rubino. College Station 82-77 – 159; 9. Emmett Ely. College Station 76-86 – 162; 10. (tie) Gabe Montelongo. College Station (ind.) 82-82 – 164; Brown Bedard. College Station 84-80 – 164
Brenham scores: 31. Grant Chisholm 92-97 – 189; 37. Dalton Winkelmann 109-100 – 209; 39. Quinn Bosse 103-121 – 224; 40. Jake Forland 112-114 – 226
Other Consol scores: 12. Sandro Lero 83-84 – 167; 20. Owen Walton (ind.) 88-85 – 173; 21. Kyle Schnadel 87-89 – 176; 24. Matthew Almand 90-90 – 180; 32. Gage Watson (ind.) 95-97 – 192; 33. Hunter Melder (ind.) 98-97 – 195
Other College Station scores: 15. Nick Miller 85-82 – 168; 18. McKane Kiser 86-85 – 171; 23. Norman Sajulga (ind.) 90-88 – 178
Rudder score: 16. Jaxson Shaddox 85-84 – 169
GIRLS
Team: 1. Magnolia 342-351 – 693; 2. College Station 373-384 – 757; 3. A&M Consolidated 401-434 – 835; 4. Brenham 453-451 – 904
Top 10 medalists: 1. Brandee Fleming. Magnolia 71-78 – 149; 2. Felisa Sajulga. College Station 78-74 – 152; 3. Allie Ebbeler. Magnolia. 79-88 – 167; 4. Yulisa Espinoza. Magnolia West. 82-90 – 172; 5. Halle Brumfield. Magnolia 89-95 – 174; 6. (tie) Ashtyn Vollentine. Consol 89-100 – 189; Gabby Ramirez. Consol 97-92 – 189; 8. Abigail Nelson. Jordan (Katy) 102-91 – 193; 9. Caroline Lobb. College Station. 95-99 – 194; 10. Abigail Dunker. College Station 97-101 – 198
Brenham scores: 14. Madison Rogers 106-103 – 209; 17. Bianca Garcia 112-108 – 220; 20. Addison Schramme 113-121 – 234; 22. Laci Strack 122-119 – 241; 25. Callie Ross 146-143 – 289
Other Consol scores: 17. Ella Norton 101-119 – 220; 21. Bella Nolan 114-123 – 237; 24. Campbell Gattis 134-143 – 277
Other College Station scores: 15. Begona Barrenechea 103-110 – 213; 23. Emma Beard 112-131 – 243