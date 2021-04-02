College Station boys golf team wins District 19-5A tournament

The College Station boys golf team won the District 19-5A championship by 12 strokes over Magnolia West. The Cougars shot 636 in the two-day tournament at The Golf Club at Texas A&M that concluded Wednesday. A&M Consolidated was third at 658 and Brenham was fifth at 774 in the five-team event.

College Station was led by junior Austin Hassell who shot 152 to tie for second individually. Cougar senior Anthony Rubino shot 159 to tie for sixth and senior Emmett Ely shot 162 for ninth. Consol’s Ian Cough shot 156 for fourth.

The College Station girls golf team was the 19-5A runner-up to Magnolia, which shot 693. The Lady Cougars shot 757 and were led by senior Felisa Sajulga who was second medalist with a 152, also getting a hole-in-one. Sajulga, who has signed with Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, finished three strokes back of Magnolia’s Brandee Fleming who has pledged to Dallas Baptist. Consol’s Ashtyn Vollentine and Gabby Ramirez each shot 189 to tie for sixth medalist. College Station’s Caroline Lobb shot 194 for ninth medalist and fellow senior Abigail Dunker shot 198 for 10th medalist

Both College Station teams advance to the regional tournament April 21-22 back at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.