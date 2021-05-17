College Station boys golf team in eighth place at state tournament

“Some kids really had some momentum and we were one of them,” Edwards said. “We were actually playing good at that point and then the delay. We didn’t come out and play like we really needed to after that.”

Senior Anthony Rubino played well on Monday, parring the first nine holes and sitting at 1-over after 11 when the rain hit.

“The first nine holes I was aiming at the pin and trying to throw darts, hit good shots but I really wasn’t hitting it too pure, but they weren’t horrible,” Rubino said. “I was hitting fairways and greens and that was all I was looking for.”

Rubino finished with only three bogeys, two on par 3s, and got a stroke back on the 17th with a 15-foot putt for birdie. He nearly made it two straight birdies, but his 12-foot putt from an inch off the green on the 18th hole hung on the lip and refused to fall.

“On 17 I hit my best iron shot all day,” Rubino said. “Putt was 15 feet and I told myself I wanted to get it to the hole which I did so that was a nice bonus. I was happy about that and it made the round feel much better. [No. 18] would have been nice but I’ll take par.”