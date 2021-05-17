College Station boys golf team in eighth place at state tournament

GEORGETOWN — The opening round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Monday had a championship feel to it with the second round in danger of being canceled due to a possible thunderstorms on Tuesday at White Wing Golf Club.
College Station got off to a good start, but a long weather delay stopped the Cougars’ momentum and landed them in eighth place at 316 after one round. Boerne Champion leads the way at 293, followed by Dallas Highland Park Blue (299), Highland Park Gold and Austin Anderson (302), Canyon Randall and Texarkana (306) and Burleson Centennial (311). San Antonio Alamo Heights is in ninth behind the Cougars at 322, followed by Georgetown (323), Lubbock Cooper (324) and Montgomery (327).
“[I told them] we literally need to come out and get off to a great start and have a great round today because it could just be one round,” College Station head coach Brian Edwards said. “We were in good position and then we kind of lost it here and there and then we kind of came back, then started playing well and the horn went off.”
Through six holes the Cougars were right where they wanted to be and were trailing only Boerne Champion, but the fivesome dropped a combined 11 strokes to par on Nos. 7 through 9.
The start of the back nine was kinder to the Cougars, but then everyone was ordered off the course because of rain and it was nearly three hours before they returned to finish the round.
“Some kids really had some momentum and we were one of them,” Edwards said. “We were actually playing good at that point and then the delay. We didn’t come out and play like we really needed to after that.”
Senior Anthony Rubino played well on Monday, parring the first nine holes and sitting at 1-over after 11 when the rain hit.
“The first nine holes I was aiming at the pin and trying to throw darts, hit good shots but I really wasn’t hitting it too pure, but they weren’t horrible,” Rubino said. “I was hitting fairways and greens and that was all I was looking for.”
Rubino finished with only three bogeys, two on par 3s, and got a stroke back on the 17th with a 15-foot putt for birdie. He nearly made it two straight birdies, but his 12-foot putt from an inch off the green on the 18th hole hung on the lip and refused to fall.
“On 17 I hit my best iron shot all day,” Rubino said. “Putt was 15 feet and I told myself I wanted to get it to the hole which I did so that was a nice bonus. I was happy about that and it made the round feel much better. [No. 18] would have been nice but I’ll take par.”
Rubino finished at 2-over 74, good for an eight-way tie for 12th place on a day where only two broke par and two were at even-par. Highland Park Gold’s Preston Cooper led the individuals with a 70 and Boerne Champion’s Roy Barrera was second at 71.
“I like the fact that [Rubino] has slowed himself down, thinks about his shots and basically plays it pretty safe,” Edwards said.
College Station senior Emmett Ely had birdies on Nos. 2 and 13 and finished with a 77, while junior McKane Kizer fired an 82, Austin Hassell had an 83 and senior Brown Bedard shot a 90.
“Coming in I was hoping we could finish as a top 5 team,” said Edwards, who added the team lost too many strokes off the tee. “At the 5A level in the state of Texas I would be super happy with that. We just didn’t finish very well.”
The Cougars played the par-5 18th at 6-over.
Regardless of the team’s state finish this week, College Station made program history this season after winning the Region III-5A tournament for the first time.
“If it ends and we can’t play tomorrow it will be disappointing because I’m a senior but I had a lot of fun today and that’s what I told myself to do since this is the last tournament,” Rubino said. “It’s just been a blast this whole year especially after what happened last year [COVID-19]. For the two seniors and myself if we do play tomorrow, have as much fun as you can because it will be our last round. We will be firing at pins trying to go low.”
Rubino, Kiser and Hassell all played for the Cougars in the program’s first trip to state two years ago. College Station missed out on making three straight appearances when the COVID-19 ended last year’s season early. Tuesday’s round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.