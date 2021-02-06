 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station boys golf team edges A&M Consolidated for Tiger Classic crown
0 comments

College Station boys golf team edges A&M Consolidated for Tiger Classic crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station boys golf team beat A&M Consolidated 3-2 to win the Tiger Classic on Saturday at Pebble Creek Country Club.

College Station’s McKane Kiser beat Consol’s Kyle Schnable 4 and 2, while Gabe Montelongo nipped Sandro Iero 1 up and Austin Hassell beat Ian Clough 3 and 1 for the Cougars’ points. Consol’s Matthew Almand and Jacob Paterson each won their matches.

Houston Memorial beat Bryan 4.5-0.5 in the third-place match. Bryan’s Tyler Greensage halved his match with Hunter Lee to give the Vikings’ their half point.

In the individual matches, College Station’s Norman Sajulga, Brown Bedard and Nick Miller each earned a victory.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert