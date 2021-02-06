College Station boys golf team edges A&M Consolidated for Tiger Classic crown

The College Station boys golf team beat A&M Consolidated 3-2 to win the Tiger Classic on Saturday at Pebble Creek Country Club.
College Station’s McKane Kiser beat Consol’s Kyle Schnable 4 and 2, while Gabe Montelongo nipped Sandro Iero 1 up and Austin Hassell beat Ian Clough 3 and 1 for the Cougars’ points. Consol’s Matthew Almand and Jacob Paterson each won their matches.
Houston Memorial beat Bryan 4.5-0.5 in the third-place match. Bryan’s Tyler Greensage halved his match with Hunter Lee to give the Vikings’ their half point.
In the individual matches, College Station’s Norman Sajulga, Brown Bedard and Nick Miller each earned a victory.