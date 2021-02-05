College Station boys golf team earns first seed at Tiger Classic

Anthony Rubino and Emmett Ely each shot 74 to share medalist honors and help the College Station boys golf team win the stroke-play portion of the Tiger Classic on Friday at Pebble Creek Country Club.

College Station shot 305 to earn the top seed for Saturday’s match play finale. A&M Consolidated took second at 333 followed by Houston Memorial (339) and Bryan (397).

College Station’s Austin Hassell and Consol’s Jacob Paterson tied for third at 76. College Station’s Gabe Montelongo placed sixth at 81 followed by teammate McKane Kiser in ninth at 85. Consol’s Matthew Almand tied for seventh at 83 followed by teammates Ian Clugh (t-10th, 86), Sandro Iero (t-14th, 88) and Kyle Schnabel (19th, 94).

Bryan’s Tyler Greensage tied for 14th at 88 followed by teammates Sutton Bryan (24th, 102), Hayden Pledger (25th, 103), Ty Greenlee (26th, 104) and Jake Fattig (27th, 113).

Playing as individuals, College Station’s Nick Sajulga tied for seventh at 83 to lead teammates Brown Bedard (t-14th, 88), Nick Miller (18th, 90), Heuiseung Kim (22nd, 98). Consol’s Owen Walton (20th, 96) and Gage Watson (23rd, 99) also played as individuals.

College Station and Consol will square off starting at 8 a.m. Saturday for the match-play title. Bryan and Memorial will play in the third-place match beginning at 8:20 a.m. with the individuals playing separate matches beginning at 8:50 a.m.