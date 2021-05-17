College Station boys golf team at UIL state tournament Monday-Tuesday

The College Station boys golf team will compete in the University Interscholastic League’s Class 5A state tournament at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

The Cougars, who won the Region III title, will be represented by McKane Kiser, Brown Bedard, Emmett Ely, Austin Hassell and Anthony Rubino.

Other teams in the field are Boerne Champion, Burleson Centennial, Highland Park-Blue, Lubbock Cooper, Texarkana, Highland Park-Gold, San Antonio Alamo Heights, Austin Anderson, Georgetown, Montgomery and Canyon Randall. Highland Park-Blue won last year with Boerne Champion second and Granbury third.

The Normangee boys will compete in the Class 2A title at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland with Eli Pickering, David Rumley, Denton Young, Nick Childress and Rainer Horne. The Normangee girls won state last week.

Centerville’s Trayce Schwab will be a medalist in Class 2A and Cameron’s Kaden Kuzel will be a medalist in 3A, which will be at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.