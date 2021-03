The College Station boys and girls wrestling team each went 3-0 at a dual meet at Myde Creek on Saturday. For the boy’s team, Jacob Felipe, Damien Eimann, JC Wenger, Kellen Hapes and Tate Vel went undefeated, while Alex Guerra, Grant Marist, David Nguyen, and Tony Parra each earned two wins. Emily Huber and Destiny Tuttle went undefeated for the girl’s team and Alaina Abbey and Anastasia Guerra each earned two wins.