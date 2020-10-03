 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station boys cross country team wins Killeen Ellison meet
0 comments

College Station boys cross country team wins Killeen Ellison meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARKER HEIGHTS — College Station’s Ricardo Lopez won the individual title, and the Cougar boys cross country team won the team title at the Killeen Ellison Invitational on Friday at Dana Peak Park.

The Cougars had 44 points to edge second-place Belton by 10 points.

Lopez finished in 15 minutes, 46 seconds. College Station’s Andrew Riechman placed fourth in 16:04 followed by Chance Miller (10th, 16:17), Alex Cox (13th, 16:49), Luke Hull (16th, 16:54), Noah Benn (21st, 16:58), Evan Batteas (28th, 17:19) and Ben Crockett (41st, 18:06).

College Station’s JV team took second behind Killeen Ellison. Charlie Stafford placed second and Grant Maraist finished third to lead the Cougars’ JV.

College Station will compete in the Huntsville Invitational next Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert