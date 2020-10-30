College Station boys cross country team win district championship

The College Station boys cross country team earned its eighth district title after finishing ahead of Magnolia West in the District 19-5A championship meet on Thursday. The Cougars finished with 42 points and were led by Andrew Riechman and Ricardo Lopez, who came in second and third place, respectively. Chance Miller (9th) and Parker Corely (13th) were next and were followed by Noah Benn and Charlie Stafford in 15th and 16th place, respectively. Alex Cox placed 22nd as the Cougars cruised to another district title.