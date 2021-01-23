College Station boys basketball team pushes district-leader Katy Paetow but loses 52-43

“We just kept hanging around,” Sullivan said. “We felt like if we could be inside of a minute in a one-possession game, then we were good. We just never got the ball and a one-possession game at the end.”

“If we can kind of build on the momentum that we had up until a minute, 18 [seconds] left and maintain that belief that we’ve got a chance, then I believe that we do have a chance,” Sullivan said. “But Waller is really good. They’ve got really good players. They’re really athletic. They can shoot the ball. They can drive by you, and the last time we played them they hit a big 3 from about 25 feet out that wound up being the difference in the game. Same thing as tonight: If we can hang around and just keep it close, then we’ve got a chance, but it all starts with belief.”