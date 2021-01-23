College Station boys basketball team pushes district-leader Katy Paetow but loses 52-43

College Station came away with a loss Friday night, but the Cougar boys basketball team gave District 19-5A leader Katy Paetow all it could handle.
The Cougars were eyeing an upset, but the No. 23 Panthers found a way to pull away late for a 52-43 win at Cougar Gym.
“We talked about the fact that you can’t be successful if you don’t believe you can be successful, and I felt like we practiced the last two days with a desire to give ourselves a chance for an upset,” College Station coach J.D. Sullivan said. “We knew we were the only ones who thought that we could have a chance.”
Indeed, College Station (9-13, 2-7) had chances. Senior Darrell Ellis got the Cougars within a possession at 43-40 with 2:29 left in the game after hitting a reverse layup off a cut pass from junior Josh Peil.
Paetow (14-1, 9-0) put to rest the odds of a College Station win from there. The Panthers responded with a 3-pointer in the right corner from Trevor Frank to go back up 46-41 with 1:39 left. In the final minute, the Cougars turned the ball over three times, and the Panthers iced the victory to remain undefeated in 19-5A.
“I feel bad for those guys for fighting their guts out and then to feel like we kind of gave it away at the end,” Sullivan said. “That was the heartbreaking part. You fight for 30-and-a-half minutes and put yourself in position to pull off the biggest upset of the district, and then we don’t finish it because of mental mistakes as opposed to missing a shot.”
College Station had success limiting Paetow’s production in the paint. The Panthers had a significant height advantage with 6-foot-9 forward Charles Chukwu and 6-foot-6 forward Everett Marlatt in their starting lineup. But College Station held its own, limiting Chukwu to just 8 points and holding Marlatt scoreless.
“Coach [Kent] Benedict, our defensive coordinator, is all about cutting down the driving lanes and have good, hard blockouts and keeping the ball out of [Chukwu’s] hands,” Sullivan said. “I thought our post defenders did a great job.”
The Cougars also kept things close by slowing down the pace and reducing the number of possessions.
A slow first quarter left the Cougars behind 7-6. They were held without a field goal for the final 6:20 of the period after Peil made a second-chance bucket on their first possession of the game.
Things heated up in the second quarter, which featured four lead changes and three ties. Paetow took a 22-20 lead into halftime thanks to a floater by EJ Roberts with just three seconds left in the second quarter. Roberts finished with a team-high 12 points.
College Station took a 32-31 lead with 1:42 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer from senior Derion Merrell, but it was the last time the Cougars led as Paetow retook the lead just 20 seconds later and never trailed.
“We just kept hanging around,” Sullivan said. “We felt like if we could be inside of a minute in a one-possession game, then we were good. We just never got the ball and a one-possession game at the end.”
The Cougars look to bounce back at Waller at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs won the first meeting this season 61-58.
“If we can kind of build on the momentum that we had up until a minute, 18 [seconds] left and maintain that belief that we’ve got a chance, then I believe that we do have a chance,” Sullivan said. “But Waller is really good. They’ve got really good players. They’re really athletic. They can shoot the ball. They can drive by you, and the last time we played them they hit a big 3 from about 25 feet out that wound up being the difference in the game. Same thing as tonight: If we can hang around and just keep it close, then we’ve got a chance, but it all starts with belief.”
Katy Paetow 52, College Station 43
PAETOW (14-1, 9-0) — Roberts 12, Frank 11, Watkins 11, Chukwu 8, McCulloch 6, Mullright 2.
COLLEGE STATION (9-13, 2-7) — Ellis 12, Dixon 10, R. Johnson 7, Morriel 6, Peil 5, Nehring 2, B. Johnson 1.
Katy Paetow 7 15 13 17 — 52
College Station 6 14 12 11 — 43