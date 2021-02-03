College Station boys basketball team outlasts Rudder in double overtime

The 5-foot-10 Morriel, who had a game-high 20 points, did a great job running the offense, and hard-working junior post Josh Peil complemented him with 17 points. Peil had a knack for getting open, and Morriel frequently delivered the basketball on cue with Rudder often out of position and forced to foul. Peil made 9 of 12 at the foul line as College Station hit 22 of 33 overall.

Rudder’s lack of game experience really showed at the free-throw line. The Rangers made only 10 of 21. The Rangers missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 50 seconds left in regulation while leading 45-43. They again missed the bonus chance in the first overtime with a 49-47 lead.

But Rudder certainly had its moments.

The Rangers turned a 16-9 deficit into a 19-16 lead with a quick run capped by four baskets off turnovers. Twice Rudder missed layups during the run, but 6-5 sophomore Kevin Holmes and 6-4 junior Jeremiah Johnson were there to follow up with put backs.