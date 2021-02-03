College Station boys basketball team outlasts Rudder in double overtime

The Rudder boys basketball team rightfully looked a little rusty, and College Station made the Rangers pay for their mistakes while eking out a 59-55 double-overtime victory in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at The Armory.
College Station’s Derion Morriel hit a basket with 48 seconds left in the second OT period to give the Cougars a 56-52 lead. Rudder’s Kentun King answered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later, but College Station (10-15, 3-9) put the game away at the free-throw line to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Rangers (8-11, 4-5), who hadn’t played since Jan. 19 because of COVID-19 issues, had trouble all night penetrating College Station’s zone defense. The Rangers never did find their range from 3-point range, hitting only 3 of 16, but did cut down on turnovers as the game progressed with none in the fourth quarter. But in the second overtime, Rudder had three turnovers, and College Station scored off two of them.
Opportunistic College Station tied the game with 27 seconds left in regulation on two free throws by Byron Johnson to force overtime. Rudder took a 51-49 lead in the second overtime on a nice drive and layup by senior JJ Bazy, but Johnson hit four straight free throws to give College Station the lead for good.
“I thought we made some clutch free throws,” College Station coach JD Sullivan said. “We had some great stops defensively at crucial moments. We also had some really good blockouts.”
The 5-foot-10 Morriel, who had a game-high 20 points, did a great job running the offense, and hard-working junior post Josh Peil complemented him with 17 points. Peil had a knack for getting open, and Morriel frequently delivered the basketball on cue with Rudder often out of position and forced to foul. Peil made 9 of 12 at the foul line as College Station hit 22 of 33 overall.
Rudder’s lack of game experience really showed at the free-throw line. The Rangers made only 10 of 21. The Rangers missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 50 seconds left in regulation while leading 45-43. They again missed the bonus chance in the first overtime with a 49-47 lead.
But Rudder certainly had its moments.
The Rangers turned a 16-9 deficit into a 19-16 lead with a quick run capped by four baskets off turnovers. Twice Rudder missed layups during the run, but 6-5 sophomore Kevin Holmes and 6-4 junior Jeremiah Johnson were there to follow up with put backs.
The Rangers had a dazzling second quarter, hitting 8 of 11 field goals to turn a five-point deficit into a 26-22 lead. But College Station’s Justin Dixon scored on a driving layup with 64 seconds left to pull the Cougars within 26-24. Rudder opted to hold for the last shot but turned the ball over. Morriel missed a free throw with 4.4 seconds left, but Peil grabbed the rebound and tied the game with the putback.
Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine knew his team would be rusty, but he was disappointed it didn’t control the things it could.
“Such as playing with energy and those kind of things,” he said. “I didn’t feel like we had those all night.”
Rudder had a full team practice for the first time Monday after having four or five players miss most of last week.
“The way we practiced yesterday is the way we played tonight,” Carrabine said. “I thought we might not be firing on all cylinders, but there’s no substitute for playing with energy.”
Things favored College Station late as Holmes, who had 18 points and nine rebounds, fouled out with 1:40 left in regulation. Johnson, who had 12 points, fouled out with 62 seconds left in the first overtime.
Despite its obstacles, Rudder had a chance to win the game twice, missing a 10-foot jumper at the end of regulation and a 3-pointer in the first overtime.
College Station 59, Rudder 55 (2OT)
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
COLLEGE STATION (10-15, 3-9) — Nate Nehring 0-2 0-0 1 3 0; Justin Dixon 3-5 0-1 3 1 8; Clayton Brinkman 0-0 0-0 0 0 0; Ronnie Johnson 2-5 0-0 11 4 5; Josh Peil 4-6 9-12 4 3 17; Derion Morriel 7-18 6-11 5 3 20; Byron Johnson 1-4 7-9 0 3 9; Willie Everline 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 17-40 22-33 24 17 59.
RUDDER (8-11, 4-5) — Kentun King 5-9 0-4 1 5 13; Jeremiah Johnson 5-12 2-2 3 5 12; Kevin Holmes 8-12 2-2 9 5 18; JJ Bazy 3-6 1-4 2 2 7; Grayson Adams 0-3 1-2 9 2 1; Jo Darius Hayward 0-10 3-4 3 2 3; Justin Headge 0-3 1-3 5 2 1; Cori Carter 0-1 0-0 3 2 0; Landon Heslip 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 21-56 10-21 34 25 55.
College Station 13 13 11 8 4 10 — 59
Rudder 8 18 8 11 4 6 — 55
3-pointer shooting: College Station 3-12; Rudder 3-16.
Turnovers: College Station 17 for 17 Rudder points; Rudder 17 for 16 College Station points.