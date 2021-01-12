College Station boys basketball team edges past A&M Consolidated

Tied at 24 going into the fourth quarter, both teams started making shots and trading baskets. Sullivan said reducing the number of turnovers helped the Cougars find a rhythm on offense.

Early in the period, College Station fed off a trio of 3-pointers from Ellis, who led the Cougars with 19 points off the bench.

“He knows he’s got the green light, and he was feeling it,” Sullivan said. “It didn’t matter if it was a couple of steps behind the line or eight feet behind the line, he felt like it was going to go in and we just fed off of that.”

Daily said he hopes the Tigers can learn from their loss as they look to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rudder.

“It gets to the point where your mindful of, ‘What are we doing and what do we need to do to improve?’” Daily said. “That’s basically what we’re going to focus on is what we need to improve on defensively as well as offensively and as a unit as a whole.”

Tuesday marked College Station’s first district win of the season. The Cougars look to turn it into two at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they host Brenham.