College Station boys basketball team can't recover from tough start against Magnolia

The first quarter of a basketball game isn’t always game-defining, but for the College Station boys on Friday, the opening eight minutes set a tone the Cougars couldn’t reverse over the remaining 24 as they fell to Magnolia 56-44 in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.

Magnolia (14-8, 7-3) scored five points in the first 22 seconds, including one basket off a College Station turnover. The Cougars’ Justin Dixon scored three straight points to slow Magnolia for a moment, but the Bulldogs answered with a 12-2 run as they found success both shooting from range and driving to the basket.

Magnolia took a 15-5 lead on its third 3-pointer of the night and second from Conner Lindvall. College Station (9-15, 2-9) fought back with a 6-0 run to end the first quarter down 17-10.

The Cougars then picked up their defensive pressure in the second quarter.

“They made some shots when we made runs, but defensively I was proud of us for continuing to fight, continuing to battle and taking charges and blocking out,” College Station head coach JD Sullivan said. “We’re doing all the things we could control, and I thought we had a lot of fight tonight.”