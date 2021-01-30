College Station boys basketball team can't recover from tough start against Magnolia

The first quarter of a basketball game isn’t always game-defining, but for the College Station boys on Friday, the opening eight minutes set a tone the Cougars couldn’t reverse over the remaining 24 as they fell to Magnolia 56-44 in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
Magnolia (14-8, 7-3) scored five points in the first 22 seconds, including one basket off a College Station turnover. The Cougars’ Justin Dixon scored three straight points to slow Magnolia for a moment, but the Bulldogs answered with a 12-2 run as they found success both shooting from range and driving to the basket.
Magnolia took a 15-5 lead on its third 3-pointer of the night and second from Conner Lindvall. College Station (9-15, 2-9) fought back with a 6-0 run to end the first quarter down 17-10.
The Cougars then picked up their defensive pressure in the second quarter.
“They made some shots when we made runs, but defensively I was proud of us for continuing to fight, continuing to battle and taking charges and blocking out,” College Station head coach JD Sullivan said. “We’re doing all the things we could control, and I thought we had a lot of fight tonight.”
Neither team scored for the first 2 minutes, 24 seconds of the second quarter, and the Cougars garnered cheers from the crowd and their coaches with their defensive intensity. But College Station struggled on the boards and didn’t score in the period until Josh Peil’s putback with 4:41 left. Magnolia, meanwhile, used its strength on the boards to build its lead. The Bulldogs rebounded 15 of its 19 missed shots in the first half compared to the Cougars’ six of 10 missed shots.
“Offensive rebounds killed us and a lot of turnovers that led to easy points early,” Sullivan said. “[Magnolia] jumped out to at least a 10-point lead to start the game and that was the difference. We played them even the rest of the way.”
Magnolia’s explosive first quarter bled into the second as the Bulldogs built their lead to as many as 15 points, outscoring College Station 14-8 in the period despite the Cougars’ defensive effort.
“I think we had three rebound putbacks uncontested that we missed,” Sullivan said. “Six points wasn’t the difference in the game, but the momentum and the fact that it would’ve been a two-possession game or one-possession game late because of the easy ones that we missed, I think it changed the outcome of the game. I felt like that kept us from having a much better chance later in the game.”
The Bulldogs led 31-18 at halftime and took a 17-point lead later in third quarter thanks to Mason Machado’s scoring from the right wing. Lindvall, who finished with a game-high 17 points, also scored off an assist from Dustin Lindvall after Tom Osborn’s steal, and Heston Kelly hit a 3-pointer from the left wing.
College Station’s Byron Johnson hit 3 of 4 free throws and scored five points in the third quarter. Dixon later cut Magnolia’s lead to 42-29 with a basket off an assist from Ronnie Johnson.
The Cougars went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter but quickly got in foul trouble and sent Magnolia to the charity strip, where it went 8 for 11 to secure the road win.
College Station will face Rudder (8-10, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory. It will be the Rangers’ first game back from COVID-19 quarantine.
The Cougars’ playoff hopes are slim, but Sullivan said he expects his squad to continue working hard over the final three games of the season.
“We can’t lose focus on what’s important,” Sullivan said. “Our focus has to be that we have three games left and all we can control is every day. We have to appreciate the teammates that have fought next to each other all year long.”
Magnolia 56, College Station 44
MAGNOLIA (14-8, 7-3) — Conner Lindvall 17, Heston Kelly 12, Mason Machado 8, Kyler Fullmer 8, Tom Osborn 7, Dustin Lindvall 2, Austin Murski 2.
COLLEGE STATION (9-15, 2-9) — Justin Dixon 9, Ronnie Johnson 9, Byron Johnson 8, Jost Peil 8, Derion Morriel 6, Nate Nehring 4.
Magnolia 17 14 11 14 — 56
College Station 10 8 11 15 — 44