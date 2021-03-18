College Station bats heat up late as Cougars beat Rangers 7-0 in 19-5A baseball action

A late-inning surge sent the College Station baseball team past Rudder 7-0 at Ranger Field in District 19-5A play Thursday night.
The Cougars scored six runs in the final three innings, highlighted by batting around in the top of the sixth when they plated three runs after scattering five straight singles around the diamond.
Junior second baseman Max Childress paced College Station at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and scoring twice.
College Station could’ve scored more, leaving the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“Once we finally kind of busted it open with the bottom-half of our order and started scoring some runs with Max Childress and Braden Fowler swinging some hot bats right now, it really helped us out,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.
Junior Blake Binderup was masterful on the mound for the Cougars, allowing just one hit and striking out seven in five innings. At the plate, Binderup drove in two runs, one each in the sixth and seventh innings.
“He just dotted the fastball and dumped the breaking pitch in the zone, kept them off-balance enough,” Litton said. “At the plate, he got into a lot of two-strike counts and made adjustments and just found barrels and just gutted it out.”
College Station junior Luke Steward closed the game on the mound with a pair of scoreless innings.
“It was nice tonight to have Luke Steward come in and shut the door in the sixth and the seventh,” Litton said.
The Cougars caught some luck in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. After senior left fielder Braden Fowler singled through the right side, junior first baseman Ryland Urbanczyk was held up rounding third base, but Childress made a hard turn around second and got caught between bases. However, Urbanczyk was able to score after an errant throw home by Rudder.
The Cougars extended their lead in the fifth to 2-0 as pinch-runner Brayden Jones scored from third on a wild pitch.
“We played pretty good for about five and a half innings,” Rudder coach Chase Sanford said. “[Starter Felipe Gonzalez] pitched really well. We gave them one run in the second, but other than that, he pitched great.
“They took advantage. We made a couple of mistakes, and when you play good teams like that, you can’t give teams four outs in an inning.”
The Rangers had limited scoring chances, putting just six base runners aboard.
“We’re going to flush this one,” Sanford said. “It would’ve been great to sweep them, but we split with them, which there’s nothing wrong with that. We’ve got a clean slate next week with Magnolia. Offensively, we’ve got to be able to make some adjustments and make sure that we put the ball in play, and when we get runners in scoring position, we have to pull the trigger.”
Rudder will face Magnolia next week in a two-game series. The Bulldogs open district action Friday night against Magnolia West.
College Station continues district action against A&M Consolidated next week. Consol swept Waller this week to open 19-5A play. The Cougars beat the Tigers 8-2 in a nondistrict tournament game in February.
“We want to carry a little bit of [momentum] going into next week,” Litton said. “It’s a big rivalry game, so that helps.”
College Station 7, Rudder 0
College Station 010 013 2 — 7 12 1
Rudder 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
W — Blake Binderup. L — Felipe Gonzalez.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Max Childress 3-4, 2B, 2 runs; Michael Elko 2-4, RBI; Braden Fowler 2-3, RBI, run; Blake Binderup 2-4, 2 RBIs; RUDDER — AJ Hernandez 1-3.
Next: College Station at A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Rudder hosts Magnolia, 7 p.m. Tuesday