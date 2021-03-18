College Station bats heat up late as Cougars beat Rangers 7-0 in 19-5A baseball action

College Station junior Luke Steward closed the game on the mound with a pair of scoreless innings.

“It was nice tonight to have Luke Steward come in and shut the door in the sixth and the seventh,” Litton said.

The Cougars caught some luck in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. After senior left fielder Braden Fowler singled through the right side, junior first baseman Ryland Urbanczyk was held up rounding third base, but Childress made a hard turn around second and got caught between bases. However, Urbanczyk was able to score after an errant throw home by Rudder.

The Cougars extended their lead in the fifth to 2-0 as pinch-runner Brayden Jones scored from third on a wild pitch.

“We played pretty good for about five and a half innings,” Rudder coach Chase Sanford said. “[Starter Felipe Gonzalez] pitched really well. We gave them one run in the second, but other than that, he pitched great.

“They took advantage. We made a couple of mistakes, and when you play good teams like that, you can’t give teams four outs in an inning.”

The Rangers had limited scoring chances, putting just six base runners aboard.