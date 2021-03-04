College Station baseball team wins pair of tournament games

CONROE — The College Station baseball team beat Sealy 10-6 and Tomball Concordia Lutheran 2-0 on Thursday at the Conroe tournament.

Against Sealy, College Station’s Dalton Carnes hit a three-run double, while Braden Fowler went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Blake Binderup went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Colby Smart went 1 for 1 with a triple, and Josh Alexander went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Cole Broadus threw three shutout innings of relief to seal the victory, striking out three.

College Station’s Ryland Urbanczyk (2-0) earned the win against Concordia Lutheran, scattering three hits over six innings while striking out seven. Max Childress threw a perfect seventh inning to earn the save. Fowler went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Carnes drove in the Cougars’ other run with a sacrifice fly. Chanden Scamardo also went 1 for 3.

The Cougars (6-0-1) will continue play at the tournament Friday.