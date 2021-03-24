College Station baseball team uses big third inning to fuel 7-3 victory over A&M Consolidated

College Station’s lineup went to work with the bats Tuesday night as the Cougar baseball team beat District 19-5A rival A&M Consolidated 7-3 at Tiger Field.
Down 2-1 to start the third inning, College Station showed off its power at the plate by hitting through the order while drawing five walks to help score four runs and force a Consol pitching change.
“A crooked number on the board allows us to jump out in front and get a little bit of breathing room,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “A lot of good approaches at the plate. A lot of kids seeing the ball really well and fighting and battling and winning in some 3-2 counts.”
Mikey Elko got the inning going with a one-out single to right field, and the Cougars followed it by drawing four straight walks to score two runs for a 3-2 lead. College Station junior starting pitcher Ryland Urbanzak and Josh Alexander drew the back-to-back bases-loaded walks for RBIs.
Consol went to the bullpen, but College Station scored another run on a sacrifice fly to center and its final of the frame on an error.
College Station built its lead to 6-2 with another run in the fourth on Blake Binderup’s solo home run, but the Tigers got it back in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hodge, which drove in leadoff hitter Brandon Bishop. With runners still on base, Urbanzak escaped the jam without allowing another run, striking out the next batter and inducing an inning-ending ground out to third base to maintain the three-run lead.
Urbanzak handled pressure situations well, getting the Cougars out of two bases-loaded situations, including one in the first inning when he held the Tigers to just one run after third baseman Amar Singay started a double play on a ground ball.
“A gutty performance is what it was,” Litton said. “He was in a tough situation starting the game out, and Singay makes a big play to double us off and get out of that jam, and from that point forward, [Urbanzak] was hitting with three pitches and doing a good job changing speeds. He just gutted it out.”
Binderup went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Colby Smart, who courtesy ran for catcher Chanden Scamardo, scored College Station’s final run in the sixth on a ground out by Singay.
The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field.
College Station 7, A&M Consolidated 3
College Station 104 101 0 — 7
Consol 110 010 0 — 3