College Station baseball team uses big third inning to fuel 7-3 victory over A&M Consolidated

College Station’s lineup went to work with the bats Tuesday night as the Cougar baseball team beat District 19-5A rival A&M Consolidated 7-3 at Tiger Field.

Down 2-1 to start the third inning, College Station showed off its power at the plate by hitting through the order while drawing five walks to help score four runs and force a Consol pitching change.

“A crooked number on the board allows us to jump out in front and get a little bit of breathing room,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “A lot of good approaches at the plate. A lot of kids seeing the ball really well and fighting and battling and winning in some 3-2 counts.”

Mikey Elko got the inning going with a one-out single to right field, and the Cougars followed it by drawing four straight walks to score two runs for a 3-2 lead. College Station junior starting pitcher Ryland Urbanzak and Josh Alexander drew the back-to-back bases-loaded walks for RBIs.

Consol went to the bullpen, but College Station scored another run on a sacrifice fly to center and its final of the frame on an error.