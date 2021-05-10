 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station baseball team to face Austin Anderson in area playoffs
0 comments

College Station baseball team to face Austin Anderson in area playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station baseball team will play 10th-ranked Austin Anderson in a Class 5A best-of-3 playoff series that will open at 7 p.m. Thursday at Austin’s Nelson Field. Game 2 will be at The Ranch in Franklin at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if needed, would follow. Austin Anderson (26-6) advanced with a bi-district sweep of Pflugerville Weiss while the Cougars (23-8-2) swept sixth-ranked Kingwood Park.

Mumford is the only Brazos Valley team ranked in this week’s Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Top 10 poll. The Mustangs (26-1) are No. 3 in Class 2A. Mumford will play Holland in a best-of-3 series in Rockdale. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Game 3, if needed, would follow.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert