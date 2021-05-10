College Station baseball team to face Austin Anderson in area playoffs

The College Station baseball team will play 10th-ranked Austin Anderson in a Class 5A best-of-3 playoff series that will open at 7 p.m. Thursday at Austin’s Nelson Field. Game 2 will be at The Ranch in Franklin at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if needed, would follow. Austin Anderson (26-6) advanced with a bi-district sweep of Pflugerville Weiss while the Cougars (23-8-2) swept sixth-ranked Kingwood Park.

Mumford is the only Brazos Valley team ranked in this week’s Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Top 10 poll. The Mustangs (26-1) are No. 3 in Class 2A. Mumford will play Holland in a best-of-3 series in Rockdale. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Game 3, if needed, would follow.