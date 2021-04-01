 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station baseball team sweeps two-game series with Brenham
0 comments

College Station baseball team sweeps two-game series with Brenham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — College Station’s Blake Binderup pitched six innings and had two hits as the Cougars beat the fifth-ranked Brenham Cubs 7-1 on Thursday night in District 19-5A baseball play.

Chanden Scamardo knocked in three runs and Max Childress a pair of RBIs in helping College Station (14-5-2, 4-2) sweep its two games with Brenham (18-4, 4-2) this week. Mikey Elko was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Cougars, and Binderup struck out five.

College Station logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert