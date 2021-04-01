College Station baseball team sweeps two-game series with Brenham

BRENHAM — College Station’s Blake Binderup pitched six innings and had two hits as the Cougars beat the fifth-ranked Brenham Cubs 7-1 on Thursday night in District 19-5A baseball play.

Chanden Scamardo knocked in three runs and Max Childress a pair of RBIs in helping College Station (14-5-2, 4-2) sweep its two games with Brenham (18-4, 4-2) this week. Mikey Elko was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Cougars, and Binderup struck out five.