 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station baseball team shuts out Porter in opener
0 comments

College Station baseball team shuts out Porter in opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Five College Station pitchers combined for a 5-0 shutout of Porter on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Luke Steward started and struck out three over two hitless innings. Blake Binderup struck out three over two innings, while Amar Tsengeg threw 1 1/3 innings, Cole Broadus 2/3 of an inning and Ryland Urbanczyk one inning with one strikeout.

College Station’s Braden Fowler hit a two-out, two-run single to open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Binderup went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Josh Alexander and Michael Elko each went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Colby Smart went 1 for 1.

The Cougars will host Montgomery Lake Creek at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Field in the Brazos Valley Invitational.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert