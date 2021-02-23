College Station baseball team shuts out Porter in opener

Five College Station pitchers combined for a 5-0 shutout of Porter on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Luke Steward started and struck out three over two hitless innings. Blake Binderup struck out three over two innings, while Amar Tsengeg threw 1 1/3 innings, Cole Broadus 2/3 of an inning and Ryland Urbanczyk one inning with one strikeout.

College Station’s Braden Fowler hit a two-out, two-run single to open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Binderup went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Josh Alexander and Michael Elko each went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Colby Smart went 1 for 1.

The Cougars will host Montgomery Lake Creek at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Field in the Brazos Valley Invitational.