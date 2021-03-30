College Station baseball team shuts out No. 5 Brenham 10-0 in six innings

College Station’s Chanden Scamardo capped a near-perfect game against fifth-ranked Brenham with a booming home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 10-0, run-rule victory Tuesday night in District 19-5A play at Cougar Field.
Scamardo watched the no-doubter disappear into the night over the left-field fence as did all the College Station fans, while some of the green-clad Brenham fans had already headed to the parking lot.
College Station (13-5-2, 3-2) jumped on Brenham (18-3, 4-1) for three runs in the first inning and never let up in upsetting the error-prone 19-5A leaders.
College Station junior right-hander Ryland Urbanczyk pitched a two-hitter, striking out 10 with two walks. He was supported by an opportunistic offense that scored half its runs on a pair of two-out singles.
Brenham right-hander Ben Bosse had trouble throwing his breaking pitch for strikes and adjusting to the umpire’s strike zone, walking the bases loaded in the first inning. The Auburn signee still got the ground ball that should have ended the inning, but a throwing error allowed College Station to take a 1-0 lead. College Station’s Amar Tsengeg then ripped a fastball into center field for a 3-0 lead.
“That was just a tough at-bat [by Tsengeg],” College Station coach Chris Litton said.
Bosse (5-1) settled down with two perfect innings, but he got back in trouble in the fourth. He struck out leadoff hitter Josh Alexander, but Alexander reached on a strike-three wild pitch. College Station’s Colby Smart later hit a one-out single when the right fielder wasn’t able to make a tough, running catch. Bosse walked Dalton Carnes on four pitches to load the bases, and a passed ball gave College Station a 4-0 lead. Bosse walked Mikey Elko to reload the bases, but his defense made a nice play to get a force out at the plate.
Bosse then got two quick strikes on Blake Binderup, who fought back by barely fouling off two pitches for a full-count. Binderup then lined the eighth pitch of the at-bat into center field for a single to drive in three runs with Braden Fowler showing sprinter’s speed by scoring from first.
“The key tonight was our approaches when we would get in tough counts,” Litton said. “Our kids were battling and fighting and did a good job flattening some balls out tonight, getting it out of the air and making them field the ball and make plays.”
Urbanczyk (4-1) didn’t need much help from his defense, but Cougars’ left fielder Smart robbed Brenham’s leadoff hitter Ethan Jezierski of extra bases and College Station picked off a pair of runners, the biggest coming in the fifth. Brenham’s Jake Kolkhorst walked to open the inning, and Mason Lampe singled. It was the only time the Cubs had back-to-back batters reach. Urbanczyk bounced back to strike out the next two hitters, but Jezierski worked the count full. Before Urbanczyk delivered, he turned and picked the runner off second.
It was that kind of night for the Cougars and Urbanczyk, who had trouble with his slider early but worked through it.
“I got it back later on in the game,” Urbanczyk said. “Then I was really set up for the fastball up and change-up down.”
Brenham’s two, three and four hitters, all left-handers, went 0 for 7 with four strikeouts, not hitting the ball out of the infield.
“I’m not too worried about lefties when I have the change-up I do, because I can really work that away and then go hard in and it really freezes them,” Urbanczyk said. “And I’m really confident throwing those pitches.”
Urbanczyk ended Brenham’s nine-game winning streak and dropped the Cubs into a tie with Magnolia (13-8, 4-1) for first in 19-5A.
The Cougars ended the game via the run-rule against Brenham’s bullpen. The fleet-footed Fowler got to fire up the Cougar fans with a single that scored Carnes, who had singled. Fowler took second on the throw home then raced home when the throw from the catcher sailed into the outfield. Scamardo, a Texas A&M pledge, didn’t need to exert as much energy running the bases after hitting his second homer of the season.
College Station doesn’t get long to enjoy the victory with a return match Thursday at Brenham.
College Station 10, Brenham 0 (6 innings)
Brenham 000 000 — 0 2 3
College Station 300 403 — 10 6 1
Ben Bosse, Henry Cone (5), Brant Bender and Mason Lambe; Ryland Urbanczyk and Chanden Scamardo.
W — Urbanczyk (4-1). L — Bosse (5-1).
HR — Scamardo (2).
Leading hitters: BRENHAM — Mason Lampe single; Parker Mason single. COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 3-run single; Amar Tsengeg 2-run single; Braden Fowler RBI single