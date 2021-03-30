College Station baseball team shuts out No. 5 Brenham 10-0 in six innings

Bosse (5-1) settled down with two perfect innings, but he got back in trouble in the fourth. He struck out leadoff hitter Josh Alexander, but Alexander reached on a strike-three wild pitch. College Station’s Colby Smart later hit a one-out single when the right fielder wasn’t able to make a tough, running catch. Bosse walked Dalton Carnes on four pitches to load the bases, and a passed ball gave College Station a 4-0 lead. Bosse walked Mikey Elko to reload the bases, but his defense made a nice play to get a force out at the plate.

Bosse then got two quick strikes on Blake Binderup, who fought back by barely fouling off two pitches for a full-count. Binderup then lined the eighth pitch of the at-bat into center field for a single to drive in three runs with Braden Fowler showing sprinter’s speed by scoring from first.

“The key tonight was our approaches when we would get in tough counts,” Litton said. “Our kids were battling and fighting and did a good job flattening some balls out tonight, getting it out of the air and making them field the ball and make plays.”