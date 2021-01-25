 Skip to main content
College Station baseball team ranked fourth in preseason poll
College Station baseball team ranked fourth in preseason poll

The College Station baseball team is ranked No. 4 in the Class 5A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll which was released Monday. The Cougars were 5-3-2 last season when play was halted because of COVID-19.

