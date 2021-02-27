College Station baseball team holds off A&M Consolidated 8-2

Rivals and District 19-5A foes A&M Consolidated and College Station got an early look at each other Friday night at Travis Field. The Cougars got the best of the Tigers in the nondistrict game as purple topped maroon 8-2 in the Brazos Valley Invitational.
“Nobody in the state of Texas played a game at this level and intensity today,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “I think both programs absolutely got experience for district play and also possible postseason play. I think it’s a win-win for both programs.”
Junior pitcher and Texas A&M recruit Blake Binderup was strong on the mound for the Cougars. He worked five innings and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out eight.
“It felt great just knowing it’s only going to get better from there,” Binderup said. “Just throwing the fastball over the zone and then complementing it with the curveball is really helping me out, and the defense behind me was great.”
At the plate, College Station capitalized under pressure by scoring five runs with two outs, which helped push the Cougars ahead 6-1 after four innings.
Junior first baseman Danny Virgil led the way for the Cougars, going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. In the second inning, Virgil finished an eight-pitch at-bat by taking a pitch over the right-field fence for a solo home run. In the fifth, he ripped a double down the left-field line to score two runs and push the Cougars’ lead to 8-2.
“The most impressive thing, obviously the home run was extremely impressive, but that at-bat was unbelievable,” Litton said of Virgil. “He fell behind early and fouled a few breaking pitches and continue in the at-bat. ... He finally saw enough pitches and got in the middle of one.”
College Station extended its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third with a two-out rally.
Senior designated hitter Josh Alexander roped a single into center field to score Colby Smart from third. Junior third baseman Ryland Urbanczyk then drove in Alexander and Binderup on a double down the right-field line that fell just out of the reach of Consol freshman Trace Meadows.
Meadows made up for the tough play in the top of the fourth by crushing a two-out pitch to the right-field warning track for an RBI triple that cut College Station’s lead to 4-1.
The Cougars extended their lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth with another two-out rally.
Junior center fielder Dalton Carnes ripped a ball into left field, and Consol sophomore Brodie Daniel came up just short of a diving catch, allowing Fowler to score from first on an RBI triple. Senior Jack Hamilton replaced starter Hunter Bond on the mound after that, but his first pitch got past junior catcher Christian LeTendre and allowed Carnes to score from third.
“The first time through the order off of Bond, it was tough,” Litton said. “He was throwing two pitches that were really good, and it was hard to see the difference in his pitches. Bottom line, we came back through the second time and just fought and started catching some barrels and catching a little Cougar confidence.”
The Tigers didn’t back down. In the fifth, Consol added a run on a sacrifice fly to left field from senior center fielder Brandon Bishop to score junior second baseman Carson Kerbel.
The Tigers had limited scoring chances and left three runners on base in scoring position.
“We’ve got to be tougher,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “We weren’t tough at all. Our guys didn’t show much toughness tonight, and we need to change that.”
Consol returns to action Saturday against Montgomery Lake Creek at Tiger Field. College Station will face Hutto and Willis at home on Saturday.
•
NOTES — College Station opened the BV Invitational with a 13-3, five-inning victory over Montgomery Lake Creek on Thursday. College Station’s Urbanczyk threw a complete game, striking out five to earn the win. Braden Fowler and Josh Alexander each went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Max Childress went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Carnes went 1 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored, and Michael Elko went 1 for 1 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and two walks. ... Consol’s JV lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 5-4 in the Magnolia subvarsity tournament Friday. Consol’s Gage Dorris started on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Klayton Kurtz went 2 for 2 with an RBI and walk. Consol’s second game of the tournament was rained out.
College Station 8, A&M Consolidated 2
Consol 000 110 0 — 2 4 1
College Station 013 220 x — 8 13 1
W — Blake Binderup. L — Hunter Bond.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Danny Virgil 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; Blake Binderup 3-4, RBI; Ryland Urbanczyk 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Josh Alexander 2-4, RBI. CONSOL — Trace Meadows 1-3, 3B, RBI.