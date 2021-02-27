College Station baseball team holds off A&M Consolidated 8-2

“The first time through the order off of Bond, it was tough,” Litton said. “He was throwing two pitches that were really good, and it was hard to see the difference in his pitches. Bottom line, we came back through the second time and just fought and started catching some barrels and catching a little Cougar confidence.”

The Tigers didn’t back down. In the fifth, Consol added a run on a sacrifice fly to left field from senior center fielder Brandon Bishop to score junior second baseman Carson Kerbel.

The Tigers had limited scoring chances and left three runners on base in scoring position.

“We’ve got to be tougher,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “We weren’t tough at all. Our guys didn’t show much toughness tonight, and we need to change that.”

Consol returns to action Saturday against Montgomery Lake Creek at Tiger Field. College Station will face Hutto and Willis at home on Saturday.

