College Station baseball team forces a Game 3 in 10-6 victory over Friendswood

Three walks loaded the bases for Friendswood left fielder Isaiah Winkler, who belted a grand slam over the left-field fence to tie the score at six. With a bat flip that sent the club spinning 15 feet in the air, Winkler pulled all of the momentum back to the powder-blue half of the ballpark.

“We knew this team was going to be really good, coming in, offensively,” College Station infielder Max Childress said. “We had the mindset coming in this week of being ready for any moment.”

With much less fanfare, College Station plated the all-important tie-breaking run in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded hit batter. On the first pitch of Danny Virgl’s at bat, the ball appeared to get away from Friendswood catcher Dylan Maxcey on a pitch low and inside. Courtesy runner Aiden DeLeon hesitated if he should go on a wild pitch, but after a few moments of confusion, Virgl made his way down the baseline, having taken the pitch on the leg.

RBI singles from Scamardo, Blake Binderup and Carnes drove in the final three insurance runs for the Cougars in the bottom of the fifth.

“We’ve had our struggles,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said. “We’ve had our failures, but through that, they just continue to be resilient and show up and put in the work. They are being hardened from those lessons.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}