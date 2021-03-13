College Station baseball team finishes play at Leander tournament

Against Rouse, College Station’s Luke Steward (3-0) earned the win with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Chanden Scamardo went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Cougars, while Josh Alexander went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Danny Virgl and Braden Fowler each went 2 for 3, and Amar Tsengeg went 2 for 4.

College Station trailed Lake Travis 7-1 entering the bottom of the fourth but rallied for two runs that inning and three more in the fifth to get within one. In the sixth, Dalton Carnes stole second and third and scored the tying run on a throwing error. Max Childress threw two shutout innings of relief for the Cougars, while Ryland Urbanczyk went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Childress went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Scamardo went 2 for 3 with an RBI.