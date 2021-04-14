College Station baseball team edges past Katy Paetow 6-2

“It gave us life and you could tell all of our spirits picked up and we were ready to go. Everyone was a lot more confident and it gave us a little bit of Mo,” starting pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk said.

The Rice commit had an efficient start, throwing just seven balls through four innings. However, it didn’t stop a few Texas Leaguers from falling over the heads of the Cougar infield in the first.

Acevedo led off the top of the first with a soft pop up over the infield. A grounder to the hole just off first on a sac bunt attempt put two runners on, followed by a bloop linear by Ryan Porter to load the bases. A sacrifice fly to right by Jaylon Sullivan plated the first run for the Panthers (11-14, 3-6).

Urbanczyk faced the minimum through the second and third, striking out the side in the second. That set the stage for a comeback inning in the third, which saw the Cougars open scoring on a single and an error that allowed Colby Smart to score from first. Scarmardo did the rest later in the frame.

College Station added insurance in the fourth when a single and a walk set up an RBI base hit from first baseman Danny Virgil. A passed ball allowed the fifth run to cross home.