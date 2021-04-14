College Station baseball team edges past Katy Paetow 6-2

Early Tuesday, College Station catcher Chanden Scarmardo watched a video with teammates that featured a baseball player celebrating a home run with a dramatic bat flip.
Scarmardo told his teammates if he sent one out of the park against Katy Paetow, he would mimick the video by walking backwards and launching the bat back to the dugout like a catapult, while holding the end of the bat as he threw it.
In a prophetic fashion, it was Scarmardo’s two-run home run in the third inning that pushed the College Station baseball team past Paetow 6-2 in District 19-5A play on Tuesday.
“That gave us momentum to score more runs, I feel like,” Scarmardo said. “The team got fuel off of that.”
With the game tied at 1 and two outs in the third, the broad-shouldered senior blasted Alessandro Acevedo’s pitch completely over the scoreboard in left field, driving in right fielder Braden Fowler as well. While it is common place for Scarmardo to hit homers with that kind of power in batting practice, he hasn’t quite got ahold of one that well in a game, he said.
“That’s one of the furthest balls I’ve ever seen hit out of here,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said.
Scarmardo’s fourth home run of the season pulled the momentum back in favor of the Cougars (17-6-2, 6-3) and gave his team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the remainder of the game.
“It gave us life and you could tell all of our spirits picked up and we were ready to go. Everyone was a lot more confident and it gave us a little bit of Mo,” starting pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk said.
The Rice commit had an efficient start, throwing just seven balls through four innings. However, it didn’t stop a few Texas Leaguers from falling over the heads of the Cougar infield in the first.
Acevedo led off the top of the first with a soft pop up over the infield. A grounder to the hole just off first on a sac bunt attempt put two runners on, followed by a bloop linear by Ryan Porter to load the bases. A sacrifice fly to right by Jaylon Sullivan plated the first run for the Panthers (11-14, 3-6).
Urbanczyk faced the minimum through the second and third, striking out the side in the second. That set the stage for a comeback inning in the third, which saw the Cougars open scoring on a single and an error that allowed Colby Smart to score from first. Scarmardo did the rest later in the frame.
College Station added insurance in the fourth when a single and a walk set up an RBI base hit from first baseman Danny Virgil. A passed ball allowed the fifth run to cross home.
After a full day of making solid contact during batting practice, Virgil made the most of his final at bat with a solo home run to right in the sixth. It was his third home run of the season.
Panther reliever Cody Morse brought a little more pace with his fastball from the left side, but Virgil was waiting for the straight pitch.
“I was just sitting fastball,” Virgil said. “I knew he wouldn’t try to throw a changeup and I think he was planning on trying to throw fastballs in for strikes and I was ready for it.”
Urbancyzk (5-2) earned his fifth win of the season in 6 2/3 innings, pulled with the bases loaded in the seventh after throwing 103 pitches. He threw 73 strikes in the outing, striking out 11 and waking four.
Reliever Luke Steward shut the door, recording the final out on a strikeout.
In a hotly contested district, every win is important as prime playoff position starts to take focus, Litton said.
“Our district, top to bottom is really tough,” he said. “It’s got to be one of the best in the state. Scratching out a win against anybody is good.”
For Scarmardo and the Cougars, putting on a winning show, planned bat flip and all, in front of a packed home student section is icing on the cake.
“It was fun just because of that,” Scarmardo said. “It just gives the baseball life.”
NOTES — College Station is trying to raise $18,000 to battle pediatric brain cancer. The Cougars teamed up with VsCancer Campaign and have raised the third-most money in the country behind Texas A&M and Seton Hill University. College Station second baseman Max Childress is the top fundraiser among players and coaches at $5,848. College Station will have cancer survivors from multiple families throw out ceremonial first pitches against Waller on April 23 at 6:45 p.m.