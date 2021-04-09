College Station baseball team drops 19-5A game to Magnolia West

The College Station baseball team put itself in prime position to etch a comeback win, but the Cougars couldn’t produce the big hit to pull it off.

Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, College Station loaded the bases, but Magnolia West forced a pair of fly outs to hold onto a 4-2 win in District 19-5A action Friday night at Cougar Field.

With the loss, College Station’s three-game winning streak was snapped as the Cougars (15-6-2, 5-3) now sit in a tie for third place in the district standings with A&M Consolidated.

“It didn’t happen,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “We had opportunities. Early on in the first inning, we got the first two guys on and didn’t get anything out of it. After that, they found some momentum and [Magnolia West starter William Schriever] settled in. He continued to throw a breaking ball around the zone all night, and we couldn’t make an adjustment. Ultimately, it beat us. We didn’t do enough things right tonight to earn a win.”

Schriever allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11 to earn the win. He had to leave the game with an apparent arm injury.