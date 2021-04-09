College Station baseball team drops 19-5A game to Magnolia West

The College Station baseball team put itself in prime position to etch a comeback win, but the Cougars couldn’t produce the big hit to pull it off.
Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, College Station loaded the bases, but Magnolia West forced a pair of fly outs to hold onto a 4-2 win in District 19-5A action Friday night at Cougar Field.
With the loss, College Station’s three-game winning streak was snapped as the Cougars (15-6-2, 5-3) now sit in a tie for third place in the district standings with A&M Consolidated.
“It didn’t happen,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “We had opportunities. Early on in the first inning, we got the first two guys on and didn’t get anything out of it. After that, they found some momentum and [Magnolia West starter William Schriever] settled in. He continued to throw a breaking ball around the zone all night, and we couldn’t make an adjustment. Ultimately, it beat us. We didn’t do enough things right tonight to earn a win.”
Schriever allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11 to earn the win. He had to leave the game with an apparent arm injury.
“Hated to see the injury,” Litton said. “You never like to see anybody get hurt regardless. I hope he is OK. He continued to compete with two pitches, and we couldn’t figure it out.”
The Cougars scored first in the third inning as starting pitcher Blake Binderup ripped a two-run double to the left-field fence.
Magnolia West answered with two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Right fielder Caden Robertson hit a leadoff home run to left. The Mustangs then drew three walks, and left fielder Greg Ferguson hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Robertson gave Magnolia West the lead in the fifth, sending a single up the middle past a diving second baseman Max Childress to score a runner from second. The Mustangs added to their lead two batters later on a bases-loaded balk.
“They were tough at-bats and they earned [it],” Litton said. “Base hit single up the middle, and then we made a couple of mistakes that didn’t help it and they capitalized. That’s the game.”
The Cougars return to action on Saturday as they host Houston Episcopal in a nondistrict game. College Station will then jump back into district action Tuesday at home against Katy Paetow.
Litton said he encouraged his team to remain consistent after the game as the Cougars look to get back in the win column.
“This game will be in the rearview pretty quick, because we’re turning around pretty quick and then we come back with a tough lefty on the mound against Paetow on Tuesday,” Litton said.
Magnolia West 4, College Station 2
Magnolia West 000 220 0 — 4 5 1
College Station 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
W — William Schriever. L — Luke Steward.
Leading hitters: MAGNOLIA WEST — Caden Robertson 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs. COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ryland Urbanczyk 1-3, 2B.
Next: College Station hosts Houston Episcopal, noon Saturday