College Station baseball team cruises past Magnolia West
College Station baseball team cruises past Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — The College Station baseball team defeated Magnolia West 7-1 in District 19-5A action on Tuesday night.

Ryland Urbanczyk earned the win, striking out seven batters and allowing just one run in five innings. Luke Steward closed the game with two scoreless frames, striking out four.

At the plate, catcher Chanden Scamardo led College Station with a 2 for 3 night and three RBIs. Left fielder Braden Fowler went 2 for 2 and scored twice. Designated hitter Josh Alexander and second baseman Max Childress each had an RBI.

The Cougars return home to host the Mustangs on Friday in the second game of the series.

