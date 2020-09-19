College Station, A&M Consolidated volleyball teams secure road victories after topping Bryan at Viking Gym

The College Station and A&M Consolidated volleyball teams ended a hectic opening week with impressive road victories at the expense of rival Bryan on Saturday at Viking Gym.
The College Station Lady Cougars opened the day-night doubleheader with a 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 victory and the Consol Lady Tigers (2-1) capped things with a 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory. Consol was in position to end the day with a runaway in game four, powering its way to a 13-3 lead, but the Lady Vikings (3-3) answered with some of their best play of the day to pull within 20-19, forcing the Lady Tigers to take a timeout.
A powerful kill by Consol outside hitter Ava Derbes sparked a 4-0 run. After the Lady Vikings couldn’t return a volley, the 5-foot-11 Derbes came up with a block and junior Faith Taylor served an ace. Derbes ended the match with her 15th kill. Derbes had a monster game with only five errors in 41 attacks. She added 13 service aces, 16 assists and six solo blocks.
Consol coach Colten Conner was pleased with the way his team bounced back from losing the second game and then repelling Bryan’s late charge.
“I keep telling them we have to focus on our game, it’s something that we’re trying to instill in them,” Conner said. “It’s still early in the season, but we can’t move forward until our side is taking care of its stuff. I think that’s what we did really well in our last set, we started focusing on our passing, our setting and our hitting, and things started coming together.”
College Station (3-0) also ended its match strong, bouncing back from a game three loss it was never really in after trailing 7-1.
“I think sometimes, we get a little complacent and we shift our momentum a little bit,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “We allow for the other team to catch their momentum. Every opponent we have played is very good. And if we allow them any space, they’ll take it. Actually, in the last two matches that’s happened in the third set, so we’re going to work on it.”
College Station was fluid in taking a 17-5 lead in the last game. Junior outside hitter Ana De La Garza led the way with four kills, a dink and three service points, including an ace.
“She is one of the most reliable payers I’ve ever coached,” Street said. “She might not be the flashiest player, but she gets the job done. We rely heavily on her in all areas; offense, defense, serve-receive. She had a really good game today.”
Senior Shreya Sunkari added 12 kills.
“She’s been our kill leader for the last few matches,” Street said. “She’s been executing really well along with our other middle [hitter], Emery Goerig. Our senior setter Macy Nugent, has really been working on delivering the ball so that our offense is able to stay ahead of the defense a little bit.”
Goerig had 10 kills, as did sophomore Riley Newton and outside hitter Kate McKinney added eight as the Lady Cougars had 66 with all-around effort that pleased Street.
“They bring it every day, every practice,” Street said. “That’s something that’s understood by all members, that effort is what we give. We can control a few things and the effort we give is one of them. That usually creates plays into where we can control other factors on the floor, like execution and running what we want to run.”
Bryan first-year coach Stephanie March-Smith was pleased with her team’s effort, seeing plenty of things to build on, but the Lady Vikings were short on consistency, which includes mental focus.
“I’m not seeing that effort consistently,” March-Smith said. “I’m seeing a lot of unforced errors where we’re not going the extra mile and we need to — consistently.”
The Lady Vikings rallied in the last game with serving by sophomore Micayla Polasek, senior Heaven Dunn and junior Faith Clark. Rilee Cumpton, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, had a couple timely kills with Polasek and Dunn coming up with key blocks.
“They did a better job of protecting the net,” March-Smith said. “We served a good rally right there. At that point, we were being consistent.”
The Lady Vikings couldn’t finish and force a game five. Not being able to finish also was a problem Friday night when Montgomery Lake Creek rallied for a 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10 victory.
“They were outhustling us,” said March-Smith, adding that they talked about having better block coverage for Saturday’s matches. March-Smith said playing quality competition will help the young Lady Vikings improve that focus.
Consol had 63 digs with junior Gracen Harrell having 18, junior Emma Pahl 15 and senior Jordyn English 12. Sophomore Abigail McKinney had 21 assists. Senior Cierra Gilbert, English and Pahl each had six kills.
None of the Lady Tigers fared well in the game three loss to Bryan.
“We had a lot of hitting errors,” Conner said. ”I think going into the 15th point, we had almost seven hitting errors and that’s a big turning point in the game and it gets into us mentally. The third and fourth set, we really adjusted and started focusing on our game.”
Consol had only seven hitting errors in the other games. College Station did a good job setting up its big hitters as junior libero Caroline Coyle had 24 assists and De La Garza added 21. Junior libero Kiera Herron got the offense going with 27 digs and De La Garza had 15.
•
NOTES — All three teams will play Tuesday, A&M Consolidated at Montgomery Lake Creek, College Station at The Woodlands, while Bryan will be home to Caney Creek and Brenham.
