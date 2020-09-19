College Station, A&M Consolidated volleyball teams secure road victories after topping Bryan at Viking Gym

College Station (3-0) also ended its match strong, bouncing back from a game three loss it was never really in after trailing 7-1.

“I think sometimes, we get a little complacent and we shift our momentum a little bit,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “We allow for the other team to catch their momentum. Every opponent we have played is very good. And if we allow them any space, they’ll take it. Actually, in the last two matches that’s happened in the third set, so we’re going to work on it.”

College Station was fluid in taking a 17-5 lead in the last game. Junior outside hitter Ana De La Garza led the way with four kills, a dink and three service points, including an ace.

“She is one of the most reliable payers I’ve ever coached,” Street said. “She might not be the flashiest player, but she gets the job done. We rely heavily on her in all areas; offense, defense, serve-receive. She had a really good game today.”

Senior Shreya Sunkari added 12 kills.