College Station, A&M Consolidated to get new turf, lights at football stadiums

“We’re to the point right now that we can’t repair it much more,” Huff said. “We’ve got a ton of use out of ours. We’re on it every day. Whether it’s football, baseball, soccer, softball, track ... anybody that’s out here is on it, because when it rains it’s the only dry surface we have, so it gets an extreme amount of use.”

Consol’s turf is seven years old, and Tiger football coach and athletics coordinator Lee Fedora said he’s talked with other coaches about heat-reducing turf and noted they said it was “unbelievable.”

“It’s great to have new field turf, and I think it’s going to make it a lot safer for our kids out there,” Fedora said. “You’ve heard what they talked about, how it’s going to be a cooler surface and a softer surface, so we’re excited about that.”

Hellas Construction won the contract after CSISD received proposals from four vendors, according to a memo from Hall. The memo also says CSISD worked with VLK Architects to develop a design for the fields, which were completed in mid-February. The proposal fell below CSISD’s original budget by $42,200. The turf fields will come with eight-year warranties.