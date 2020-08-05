College football title game scheduled to be Jan. 11

The college football national championship will be Jan. 11 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The semifinal games will be Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.
The College Football Playoff selection committee’s final rankings will be announced Dec. 20, CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday. The final rankings had been scheduled for Dec. 6, but had to be moved after several conferences changed their championship games. The committee’s final meeting will be Dec. 18-20 in Grapevine.
