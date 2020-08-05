You have permission to edit this article.
College football title game scheduled to be Jan. 11
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Patrick Queen #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a huge defensive stop against Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

 Kevin C. Cox

The college football national championship will be Jan. 11 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The semifinal games will be Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

The College Football Playoff selection committee’s final rankings will be announced Dec. 20, CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday. The final rankings had been scheduled for Dec. 6, but had to be moved after several conferences changed their championship games. The committee’s final meeting will be Dec. 18-20 in Grapevine.

