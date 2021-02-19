Class 5A girls basketball area tripleheader split up with Rudder to play Saturday

The Class 5A girls basketball area playoff tripleheader involving A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder scheduled for Saturday at Brenham’s Cub Gym was postponed after Brenham had water pipes break.

Rudder will play Pflugerville Hendrickson at 4 p.m. Saturday at Consol’s Tiger Gym. It will be a doubleheader with Kingwood Park playing Pflugerville at 2 p.m.

Consol and College Station will play Monday. Consol will face Pflugerville Weiss at 6 p.m. at Cameron. College Station and Pflugerville Connally will play at 6 p.m. at Pflugerville.

The tripleheader originally was scheduled for Hearne on Thursday, but Hearne also had pipes break and flood the gym.

The UIL announced Friday that the girls state championship games have been pushed back to March 10-11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The UIL also has changed the playoff round certification deadlines to allow for the entire postseason to be played. Teams which have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.