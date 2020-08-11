Class 3A football ready for tough road ahead as season nears

Caldwell may be moving down a classification, but the road to an elusive playoff berth isn’t getting any easier.
Instead of Giddings, Bellville and La Grange standing in the way of a postseason appearance in District 12-4A Division II, the Hornets will have to get through the likes of No. 7 Rockdale, No. 9 Troy, Cameron and Lorena in 11-3A-I.
“We play in a really good, competitive district,” Caldwell coach Matt Langley said. “The good and the bad is that we’ve got a lot of competition [on our team]. We’ve got a lot of position battles.”
Caldwell is still searching for its first playoff berth since Langley took over as head coach in 2018. The Hornets fell just short the past two years, losing a pair of de facto play-in games to Smithville in the regular-season finales.
Caldwell’s first order of business this season is to figure out who will helm the offense after starting quarterback Kyle Cunningham graduated.
Langley said the coaching staff is looking at three players at quarterback, led by Dontavien Johnson, who was named all-district in the secondary last season. Ryan Roehling and Travis Balcar also have taken snaps with the first team in the first week of practice.
Senior receiver Larry Davis is poised to take over for Logan Knesek as the Hornets’ top playmaker after catching 29 passes for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.
While the Hornets are replacing several starters, Langley said they might have more depth than at any point during his tenure. He added that his team’s lack of experience combined with an adjusted preseason because of the coronavirus means Caldwell’s only scrimmage this year against Lexington is even more important than usual.
“It’s going to be good for us and give us a chance to get some live-game reps,” Langley said. “We’ve got a process to try to get us as game ready as much as possible by Aug. 28.”
Cameron and Rockdale figure to be in the mix for the 11-3A-1 title, along with Lorena and Troy, which beat both the Yoemen and Tigers last season on the way to the district championship.
Cameron loses a laundry list of impact seniors from last season’s squad: running back/linebacker Nico Vargas, quarterback Braden Brashear, running back James Debose, receiver/defensive back Kobe Young, defensive back Calvin Stewart and linebacker Patrick England among others.
Senior Za’korien Spikes, who hauled in 39 catches for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, is the Yoemen’s top returning receiver. He also will pair with senior Iverson Braziel to form the foundation for a solid secondary.
Three quarterbacks are vying for the starting spot: juniors Zane Zeinert and Ryan Muniz and sophomore Landon Green. Zeinert, who started at linebacker in 2019, and Muniz played limited snaps at quarterback last season. Zeinert completed 6 of 9 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and Muniz completed 1 of 2 for 34 yards.
“We would feel comfortable with going into a varsity game with any one of those guys,” Cameron head coach Tommy Brashear said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever been able to say that. Those guys are also working on defense, so all three will play a role for us this year.”
Rockdale fields a senior-heavy team led by the trio of quarterback Jace Robinson, running back Cam’ron Valdez and receiver KeSean Raven, though the Tigers are still under transition. Former head coach Jeff Miller took the athletic director and head football coaching position at Cy-Fair, the school he led to the 5A state semifinals as a quarterback in 1985.
Defensive coordinator Jacob Campsey was promoted to head coach in the spring, and he takes over a program with high expectations in 2020.
Valdez, a four-star prospect with 26 college offers, including Texas Tech, Nebraska, Arkansas and Arizona State, rushed for over 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Raven has offers from Arkansas, Air Force and Southern Miss and is coming off a season in which he had 42 catches for 864 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Robinson completed 119 of 202 pass attempts for 2,324 yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Owls look to fly high again
It’s not easy to replace the Brazos Valley’s regular-season rushing leader, but Anderson-Shiro is going to try.
The Owls climbed out of a rough period the last two seasons with Zacarrius Haynes playing no small part. He helped the team break a 21-game losing streak and make the playoffs in 2018 before following it up with a 2,018-yard, 29-touchdown senior season, again leading the Owls to the postseason out of District 12-3A Division II.
Anderson-Shiro coach Brad Hodges expects senior Rance Imhoff to take on a bigger role in the offense in the absence of Haynes, and senior Cole Werner returns at quarterback. The Owls don’t throw much, but Werner also gets back his leading receiver – senior Ca’Darrius Williams.
Haynes also played a huge role in the secondary, but the defense is in good hands with Williams, an All-Brazos Valley defensive back.
“These guys have climbed out of so much and brought the program to where it’s at,” Hodges said. “If you look at the last two games last year, playing Newton and Daingerfield – state championship contenders – down to the wire. We saw we can compete with them. These guys are looking forward to getting back out there and showing we’re in the conversation.”
Rumble in District 13
Franklin enters the season ranked eighth in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 3A Division II rankings, but is dealing with plenty of changes this offseason.
The Lions moved down from Division I to Division II, and head coach Mike Hedrick retired in the winter. Offensive coordinator Mark Fannin takes the reins of one of the area’s most consistent teams as they navigate new terrain.
He’ll have plenty of familiarity in the Lions’ run-heavy offense as Malcolm Murphy, Seth Spiller and Bobby Washington return in the backfield.
Franklin is now district mates with Lexington in 13-3A-II, and both figure to be in the mix for the district title.
After a slow start last season, Lexington rallied in district play to make the playoffs. Jarred Kerr was ruled eligible in the middle of the season after he moved back to the Lexington area and had a huge impact on the Eagles’ second half. The do-it-all junior will likely be in the conversation for district MVP.
Kerr, who played quarterback, running back, receiver and free safety, scored 19 total touchdowns in just seven games. He rushed for 1,375 yards and also made a big impact on defense with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 55 tackles.
