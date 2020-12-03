Chip, Premo join top row as race for title heats up on Prognosticator Panel

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is far more competitive than the College Football Playoff, and we play by the rules. We have a three-way tie for first place and nine more panelists within five picks of the lead.
We’ve had no one opt out. We don’t duck competition, and we also have Aggies on the outside looking in with just a few weeks left in the regular season.
Bryan police chief Eric Buske, College Station police chief Billy Couch and yours truly are tied for the lead after 200 picks. And here I thought all cops did was write speeding tickets. Billy went 14-6 last week. He must have taken some time off for Thanksgiving and studied.
Brazos County 9-1-1 executive director Patrick Corley is two picks off the lead, while Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. made the biggest move after going a panel-best 15-5.
Premo puts the Prog chart together each week and fine tunes my puns while keeping me somewhat politically correct with his editing skills. The former Prog Panel champion is tied with Mr. Tuggles, who went a sizzling 14-6. Typically, Mr. Tuggles is in the basement by now or at least on the bottom row. Not in 2020. A dog is five picks from the outright lead. Blame it on COVID-19.
“I’m not sure what’s going on with Cease and Mr. Tuggles,” SportsTalk’s Chip Howard said. “I am requesting Rudy Giuliani to look into this.”
Giuliani? Is that the guy on the CFP panel who likes Ohio State over A&M and is related to Kirk Herbstreit?
Chip, the legendary eight-time champ, is making another of his late-season pushes. It’s like he takes off the first month. He’s spent time on the bottom and middle rows this year but is now in a six-way tie for seventh place.
“It makes sense that Chip and I would rise to the top row as we near the home stretch,” Premo said. “Rudy Tomjanovich’s famous line ‘never underestimate the heart of champion’ comes to mind.”
If Premo wasn’t such a great editor and save my backside daily, I’d probably go Kermit Washington on him. Then again he might punch back.
Chip is tied with Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci, College Station fire chief Richard Mann, Brazos County game warden David Thorne and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who went a panel-worst 9-11 last week after saying TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci looked like Ken Stabler. Funny line, but Z-Man followed it up by picking like a snake.
At least one of the panelists in the seventh-place logjam is excited to be there.
“I’m battling to get back to the first row,” Chris said. “Hopefully some of those last-minute wins will go my way this week!”
Kudos to Texas A&M police chief Mike Johnson, who also went 14-6 — what is it with these police chiefs and sheriffs? — along with Rick Hill, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. Mike got off the bottom row but not Rick, whose best chance may be to send several of the panelists in front of him to jail.
It’s been a great season for our guest-picking first responders led by Eric and Billy. But their lead on the “experts” has been trimmed to five picks or less with Premo and Chip making the top row.
Helping offset the experts’ rush to the top is Eagle editor Darren Benson falling back into the cellar. Poor Darren. Premo keeps insisting he’s not that bad a football prognosticator, and Darren keeps proving him wrong.
Maybe next year, Darren.
