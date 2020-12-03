Chip, Premo join top row as race for title heats up on Prognosticator Panel

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is far more competitive than the College Football Playoff, and we play by the rules. We have a three-way tie for first place and nine more panelists within five picks of the lead.

We’ve had no one opt out. We don’t duck competition, and we also have Aggies on the outside looking in with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

Bryan police chief Eric Buske, College Station police chief Billy Couch and yours truly are tied for the lead after 200 picks. And here I thought all cops did was write speeding tickets. Billy went 14-6 last week. He must have taken some time off for Thanksgiving and studied.

Brazos County 9-1-1 executive director Patrick Corley is two picks off the lead, while Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. made the biggest move after going a panel-best 15-5.

Premo puts the Prog chart together each week and fine tunes my puns while keeping me somewhat politically correct with his editing skills. The former Prog Panel champion is tied with Mr. Tuggles, who went a sizzling 14-6. Typically, Mr. Tuggles is in the basement by now or at least on the bottom row. Not in 2020. A dog is five picks from the outright lead. Blame it on COVID-19.