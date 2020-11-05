Chief Buske remains in control of The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

“My guess is Crystal will be filing suit soon and demanding a recount,” Chip said. “But I don’t think that’s going to do anything but delay the process.”

Chip might be back in this year’s race, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar informed The Eagle this week that six of Chip’s eight Prog championships have been voided due to irregularities in tabulation. For decades I’ve been sending all Prog picking records back to my native state because they are thorough, though not known for expediency. They said they would have liked to spend more time reviewing the Prog picks in 1999 and 2001 but had to make a decision and move on, so Chip can keep those two titles. They are putting all manpower into examining the results of the presidential election, hoping to get it done before the candidates start campaigning in 2024.

More than half of the Prog panelists would welcome last week’s results being voided. Only 11 had winning records. Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester had the worst week, going 6-14. Hopefully, our sponsor had a better week selling cars. At least he didn’t fall into the cellar. Former college football recruiting analyst Brice Jones went 7-13 to fall back into the cellar, a pick ahead of Eagle editor Darren Benson. Poor Darren, he’s had a losing record for three straight weeks. Maybe he’ll challenge the process.