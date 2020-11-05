Chief Buske remains in control of The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

The city of Bryan might want to consider legalizing sports betting. It could make millions the way Bryan police chief Eric Buske is picking football games.
Eric has built a two-game lead on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. Eric moved into first by picking 30 of 40 winners, then had a solid 12-8 record last week to survive a brutal Halloween edition that had 10 panelists suffer losing records.
“I am reluctant to talk smack to those who I count on to have my back,” Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk said. “With that said, I am proud of Chief Buske’s performance. However, I will do my best to ‘BTHO’ his lead.”
So will the other 23 panelists, especially the six within five picks of the lead which includes Chris. But the overall group will have to improve after what has to be the worst Halloween effort of all time. Typically, the panelists love getting dressed up, but apparently most of the first responders who are our guest pickers feel comfortable in their own shoes.
How bad was it? SportsTalk’s Chip Howard had the best record at 13-7, tying St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick. That’s great for Melissa, who moved into third place, but it’s frightening to the rest because Chip is off the bottom row. Just when it looked like Chip was a goner, he’s back in the race. He’s almost ready to declare another championship, unseating Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, the defending champion.
“My guess is Crystal will be filing suit soon and demanding a recount,” Chip said. “But I don’t think that’s going to do anything but delay the process.”
Chip might be back in this year’s race, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar informed The Eagle this week that six of Chip’s eight Prog championships have been voided due to irregularities in tabulation. For decades I’ve been sending all Prog picking records back to my native state because they are thorough, though not known for expediency. They said they would have liked to spend more time reviewing the Prog picks in 1999 and 2001 but had to make a decision and move on, so Chip can keep those two titles. They are putting all manpower into examining the results of the presidential election, hoping to get it done before the candidates start campaigning in 2024.
More than half of the Prog panelists would welcome last week’s results being voided. Only 11 had winning records. Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester had the worst week, going 6-14. Hopefully, our sponsor had a better week selling cars. At least he didn’t fall into the cellar. Former college football recruiting analyst Brice Jones went 7-13 to fall back into the cellar, a pick ahead of Eagle editor Darren Benson. Poor Darren, he’s had a losing record for three straight weeks. Maybe he’ll challenge the process.
One thing that’s made picking games tough in 2020 is late cancellations because of COVID-19. A few weeks ago, we opted to start picking 21 games instead of 20, so if a game got canceled, we could still publish our traditional 20 picks in the newspaper. That worked great for a couple weeks until this week when Louisville at Virginia and Louisiana Tech at North Texas, our Crummy Game of the Week, were postponed. Our fill-in game, Washington at California, also was postponed. You just can’t predict that.
We have a solution, though. We’ll treat the postponed games like the election — everyone gets them right.
