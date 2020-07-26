BRADENTON, Fla. — Former Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter scored 18 points and dished out eight assists in her WNBA debut to help the Atlanta Dream to a 105-95 victory Sunday in the season opener for both teams.
Carter declared for the WNBA draft after her junior season at A&M and was the fourth overall selection when the draft was held virtually in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was an All-American every season while at A&M.
On Sunday, Carter started the game and played 29 minutes, scoring 13 points in the second half. Her 18 points are the most an Aggie has scored in their WNBA debut, breaking Kelsey Bone’s previous mark of 10 in her debut with the New York Liberty in 2013.
Monique Billings, on the receiving end of several Carter assists, had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Betnijah Laney had a career-best 19 points, Elizabeth Williams added 17 and Shekinna Stricklen 16, including four 3-pointers, for Atlanta.
Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray led Dallas with 19 points apiece and Isabella Harrison scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Satou Sabally had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. She was the No. 2 pick, in the draft.
Atlanta shot 54.8% and scored its most points since a 109-100 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2018.
Billings made the first of two free throws to give the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 93-81 with 4:02 left. Ogunbowale scored six points in a 14-4 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to pull the Wings within two but Williams answered with a layup an Dallas got no closer.
The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at IMG Academy in Florida.
