Chennedy Carter leaves with ankle injury in Dream's loss to Sun
Chennedy Carter leaves with ankle injury in Dream's loss to Sun

Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter (3) drives past Dallas Wings guard Moriah Jefferson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Carter injured her ankle Monday in a game against the Connecticut Sun and didn't return. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

BRADENTON, Fla. — Star rookie guard Chennedy Carter left with an ankle injury early, and the Atlanta Dream fell to the Connecticut Sun 93-82 on Monday night for their fifth straight loss.

The former All-American at Texas A&M was averaging 19.4 points per game, but was scoreless in three minutes before getting hurt. She became the first WNBA rookie to score 30 points in a game when she had 35 points and seven assists against the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Carter was still being evaluated in a hospital Monday night, according to a tweet from the team.

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points, and Jasmine Thomas had 15 for the Sun.

Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas, no relation, combined to score 26 points in the first half as Connecticut built a 56-46 lead. The Sun put it away in the third quarter by holding the Dream to 15 points.

DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for Connecticut (2-6), and grabbed nine rebounds to move into 20th on the WNBA career list.

Shekinna Stricklen scored 18 points — all on 3-pointers in the first half — for Atlanta (2-6).

