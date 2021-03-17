Chandler Jozwiak now settled into key role in Aggie baseball team's bullpen

Chandler Jozwiak’s slumped shoulders filled the video screen fixed inside the right field fence at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. The Texas A&M freshman had sent slider after slider toward home plate, but few crossed it and those that did had little movement.
“Throw the pitch” is the extent of help he got from his coaches, a critique that flew out of the third-base dugout at the left-hander making just his third career start.
But confidence had escaped the talented pitcher from Brenham, who struggled to find his role in the program over the next two years after that fateful outing.
Thursday will mark almost to the day the three-year anniversary of that start for Jozwiak, who has shed the timid skin of an unsure freshman to become A&M’s go-to veteran arm out of the bullpen as the Aggies (15-4) open Southeastern Conference play at No. 5 Florida (13-5) to start a three-game series.
“I think a lot has to do with his attitude,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “When he goes out there, he’s a little bit angry. When I say angry, he’s incredibly competitive, and I think that’s the switch that takes him from being really good and makes him great.”
Jozwiak has struck out 35 batters and walked just one through 18 1/3 innings this season. He’s allowed six runs on 16 hits for a 2.95 ERA. His only walk of the season came in his first outing against Xavier, when he surrendered three of his six runs.
He has not allowed a run in March and has given up only one extra-base hit (a double) over the span of 10 2/3 innings this month. The four-outing scoreless streak is the longest in his career in both games and innings pitched.
“When you get on the mound, it’s 90% of just that confidence and attitude that I’m going to have my best stuff and I’m going to give it to you and if you hit it, you hit it. Fine,” Jozwiak said. “I’m going to get the next guy out.”
Now a savvy senior, confidence came slowly for Jozwiak as a college pitcher..
The former Cub brought a significant amount of talent to A&M. In his senior year at Brenham, he went 10-1 with a 0.98 ERA. He never went to a private pitching coach and never received detailed pitching instruction until he arrived in Aggieland, he said. He didn’t appear to need it early on, for his performance in his first fall earned him a spot in A&M’s weekend rotation as a true freshman.
“In the fall, everyone always told him, ‘Dude, it’s like you take a PlayStation remote out there and just press buttons. You’re so good,’” former A&M starter John Doxakis said.
But after that start against Baylor in the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic, Jozwiak fell out of the weekend rotation and eventually landed in the bullpen. He lasted just 13 batters against the Bears, and while he didn’t give up a run, he gave up two hits, walked three and threw just 30 of 55 pitches for strikes.
“I kind of had my first moment of my baseball career where I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really getting put into place. I’m not throwing very good,’” Jozwiak said. “It put into reality that I wasn’t as good as I thought I was.”
Over the next two seasons, Jozwiak leaned on the leadership of older pitchers, most notably Doxakis, to work on both his mechanics and his mental approach on the mound.
“What he struggled with was trying to be perfect and being afraid to fail, which I went through that a lot at A&M, too,” said Doxakis, who is in the Tampa Bay Rays’ farm system. “You’re pitching on the biggest stage of college baseball. The last thing you want to do is fail.”
The turning point came the next season in the Morgantown Regional final. Although Jozwiak took a season-ending loss to Duke, allowing four runs on eight hits, he threw without fear when the Aggies’ backs were against the wall, Doxakis said. Jozwiak had a career-high 12 strikeouts and lasted 6 2/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen in the 4-1 loss.
“It just kind of clicked that even though I didn’t have the best season and my stuff wasn’t there almost all season, I went out there and threw the best I had since I was at A&M,” Jozwiak said. “Into summer ball, I remembered that outing and just went out there and whatever happens happens.”
Jozwiak entered his senior season as A&M’s most experienced pitcher with more than 50 additional innings and 13 more appearances than any other Aggie on the roster. He would lead the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio if he qualified — he’s 2/3 of an inning short of the minimum, which is one inning per game played by the team.
And now he can trust his ability to throw his best strikeout pitch, the slider.
“When he needs to throw a slider down, he doesn’t miss that spot anymore, or he hasn’t been, which is why he’s successful,” Doxakis said, adding that he’s been overwhelmed by Jozwiak’s efficiency at keeping the base paths clean.
From the beginning of the season, Childress has leaned on Jozwiak to be his first option in long relief, trusting the senior’s experience to provide stability to the staff.
“One time through the lineup, he’s tough to get to,” Childress said. “He’s able to go three innings and go one time through the lineup, because he’s been that good. He does bounce back. He is able to do that twice a week, and for us, that’s a much more valuable six innings than once a week.”
Jozwiak’s veteran savvy is valuable in a conference full of experienced players, a number that grew this season thanks to last season’s reduced MLB draft and players gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. The SEC owns the top five spots in the national rankings — No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 4 Ole Miss lead Florida. A&M is scheduled to play all of them except Vanderbilt.
It’s the most the SEC has had in the top five since 2015 when the Aggies were included.
“It’s going to be tough, but we are very excited,” Jozwiak said. “In the locker room, we’re very confident that we’re as good as any team in the nation whether people think it or not.”
NOTES — Game 2 of the A&M-Florida series at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday with Game 3 at noon Saturday. ... A&M enters SEC play leading the nation in walks taken (123) and is tied with LSU for the lead in runs (155). A&M’s Bryce Blaum and Will Frizzell have contributed with each drawing 15 walks and scoring 19 runs. ... The Aggies will stick to the same starting rotation of Dustin Saenz (3-1, 1.71 ERA), Bryce Miller (2-0, 2.75) and Jonathan Childress (2-1, 1.11 ERA) at Florida.