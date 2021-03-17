Chandler Jozwiak now settled into key role in Aggie baseball team's bullpen

He has not allowed a run in March and has given up only one extra-base hit (a double) over the span of 10 2/3 innings this month. The four-outing scoreless streak is the longest in his career in both games and innings pitched.

“When you get on the mound, it’s 90% of just that confidence and attitude that I’m going to have my best stuff and I’m going to give it to you and if you hit it, you hit it. Fine,” Jozwiak said. “I’m going to get the next guy out.”

Now a savvy senior, confidence came slowly for Jozwiak as a college pitcher..

The former Cub brought a significant amount of talent to A&M. In his senior year at Brenham, he went 10-1 with a 0.98 ERA. He never went to a private pitching coach and never received detailed pitching instruction until he arrived in Aggieland, he said. He didn’t appear to need it early on, for his performance in his first fall earned him a spot in A&M’s weekend rotation as a true freshman.

“In the fall, everyone always told him, ‘Dude, it’s like you take a PlayStation remote out there and just press buttons. You’re so good,’” former A&M starter John Doxakis said.