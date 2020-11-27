 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will pick up where it left off before COVID-19 delay
Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will pick up where it left off before COVID-19 delay

The Texas A&M football team might be a little rusty after not playing for 21 days, but it shouldn’t take the Aggies long to find their stride Saturday. LSU has struggled all season. At 3-3, the Tigers’ only wins have come against the Southeastern Conference East’s two worst teams (Vanderbilt and South Carolina) and an overachieving Arkansas, which was missing some key players and — Razorback fans would say — got the brunt end of a bad call or two courtesy of the referees. The Aggies are healthy and more than ready to show they are worthy of their No. 5 ranking. They also would enjoy atoning for a 50-7 loss to the Tigers last year.

TEXAS A&M 45, LSU 17

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: LSU at Texas A&M

• When: 6 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Kyle Field

• Records: Texas A&M (5-1); LSU (3-3)

• Rankings: No. 5 Texas A&M

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Texas A&M by 14.5

• Over/under: 62

• Next: Texas A&M at Auburn, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala., Dec. 5 (time TBA)

