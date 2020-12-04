 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will have to play better on offense to beat Auburn
Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will have to play better on offense to beat Auburn

20201128 AM V LSU MM 06

Texas A&M’s Leon O’Neal Jr. (9) pressures LSU quarterback TJ Finley on Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

LSU wasn’t good enough to beat Texas A&M last week even with the Aggies suffering through an awful performance on offense. A&M won’t be able to get away with that against Auburn, which still has a chance for a respectable 7-3 record. A&M desperately needs to bring at least its B+ game, because the stakes are so high. And the Aggies can’t assume the Tigers will suffer an Iron Bowl hangover. After all, A&M had its season-defining victory at home after losing at Alabama, a feat Auburn could duplicate Saturday.

TEXAS A&M 31, AUBURN 27

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Texas A&M at Auburn

• When: 11 a.m. Saturday

• Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

• Records: Texas A&M (6-1); Auburn (5-3)

• Rankings: No. 5 Texas A&M; Auburn receiving votes

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Texas A&M by 7

• Over/under: 48.5

