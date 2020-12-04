Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will have to play better on offense to beat Auburn

LSU wasn’t good enough to beat Texas A&M last week even with the Aggies suffering through an awful performance on offense. A&M won’t be able to get away with that against Auburn, which still has a chance for a respectable 7-3 record. A&M desperately needs to bring at least its B+ game, because the stakes are so high. And the Aggies can’t assume the Tigers will suffer an Iron Bowl hangover. After all, A&M had its season-defining victory at home after losing at Alabama, a feat Auburn could duplicate Saturday.