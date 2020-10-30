Cessna's pick: Razorbacks improving, but Aggies still have upper hand in matchup

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and his staff have done wonders, quickly turning around a program that had lost 20 straight conference games. Coaching matters. The Razorbacks always have talent as evidenced by so many near misses against the Aggies in recent years. Now Pittman is pushing the right buttons.
While Arkansas is vastly improved, Texas A&M is in its third season under Jimbo Fisher, who slowly but steadily has the Aggies moving in the right direction. He also catches the Razorbacks at home for the first time Saturday.
TEXAS A&M 30, ARKANSAS 17
