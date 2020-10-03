Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide don't need fans to handle Aggies

Texas A&M is catching a slight break Saturday because Bryant-Denny Stadium will be at 25% capacity — emphasis here on the “slight.” A&M’s last three losses at Alabama had nothing to do with the fans. The players on the field made the ultimate difference, and that remains intimidating. Alabama again is better than A&M across the board, though not as much as two years ago. A&M is closing the gap, even if you couldn’t tell from last week’s ugly 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt. Now A&M wants to prove last week was a fluke, not the start of a frustrating season, while Alabama is on a mission to return to the College Football Playoff. Whatever happens Saturday, the matchup will be a good barometer for A&M.