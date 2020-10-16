Cessna's pick: Better quarterback gives Aggies the edge

Texas A&M won in Starkville, Mississippi, in 2012 because of Johnny Manziel. Mississippi State won there in 2014 because of Dak Prescott. The Bulldogs won the last two meetings at Davis-Wade Stadium because Nick Fitzgerald played well — or A&M’s defense allowed him to play well.
The Aggies have the best quarterback this year in Kellen Mond. That’s unless the A&M defense forgets to watch the tapes of how Arkansas and Kentucky grounded the Air Raid offense.
TEXAS A&M 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20
