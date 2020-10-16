 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Better quarterback gives Aggies the edge
Texas A&M won in Starkville, Mississippi, in 2012 because of Johnny Manziel. Mississippi State won there in 2014 because of Dak Prescott. The Bulldogs won the last two meetings at Davis-Wade Stadium because Nick Fitzgerald played well — or A&M’s defense allowed him to play well.

The Aggies have the best quarterback this year in Kellen Mond. That’s unless the A&M defense forgets to watch the tapes of how Arkansas and Kentucky grounded the Air Raid offense.

TEXAS A&M 31, MISSISSIPPI STATE 20

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

• When: 3 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

• Records: Texas A&M (2-1); Mississippi State (1-2)

• Rankings: No. 11 Texas A&M

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Texas A&M by 5

• Over/under: 54.5

• Next: Texas A&M hosts Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31

