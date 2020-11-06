 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Better QB play will lead Texas A&M to victory
Texas A M Mississippi St Football

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is playing his best football, which is not good news for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 0-3 against Mond when he was inconsistent. If the Gamecocks aren’t able to pressure Mond, they have little chance to win.

South Carolina also needs a big game from quarterback Collin Hill, a transfer from Colorado State who has digressed since a 290-yard effort in the opener against Tennessee.

TEXAS A&M 38

SOUTH CAROLINA 24

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Texas A&M at South Carolina

• When: 6 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

• Records: Texas A&M (4-1); South Carolina (2-3)

• Rankings: No. 7 Texas A&M

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Texas A&M by 10

• Over/under: 58.5

• Next: Texas A&M at Tennessee, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14

