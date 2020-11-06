Cessna's pick: Better QB play will lead Texas A&M to victory

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is playing his best football, which is not good news for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 0-3 against Mond when he was inconsistent. If the Gamecocks aren’t able to pressure Mond, they have little chance to win.
South Carolina also needs a big game from quarterback Collin Hill, a transfer from Colorado State who has digressed since a 290-yard effort in the opener against Tennessee.
TEXAS A&M 38
SOUTH CAROLINA 24
