Texas A&M is in a no-win situation Saturday at the Orange Bowl.

If the Aggies dominate North Carolina, some will say so what? The Tar Heels were without four key players who opted out of the bowl game.

But if the Aggies struggle to win or even lose, they’ll be called overrated.

Luckily for A&M, its strength in 2020 has been the ability to focus and just take care of business.

TEXAS A&M 38, NORTH CAROLINA 24